U.S. Senate passes infrastructure bill, now it goes to U.S. House
The Senate has passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. 19 Republicans joined all 50 Democratic senators in supporting the bill, including minority leader Mitch McConnell. The bill includes more than $550 billion in new spending on roads, bridges, rail, ports, airports, and broadband over the next 5 years. Supporters from both sides of the aisle said that after years of talk, it's time to start building.www.hometownstations.com
