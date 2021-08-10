Sanlorenzo CEO Massimo Perotti on owning the 34m SX112 superyacht Almax

Sanlorenzo CEO Massimo Perotti sings his favourite Neapolitan songs with Grace Trofa and shares what he loves about his yachts. Almax, an example of Neapolitan Italian creativity, is my new yacht. After 38 years in the business, I thought it was the right time to buy a new one for myself. At 34 metres, I think the SX112 is the right size to enjoy the sea. You have the feeling of being on a large yacht but also close to the water. I very much like the elliptical-shaped, transparent stairs connecting the lower deck to the flybridge. They don’t obstruct the view and you have a nice feeling of open space.