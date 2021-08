It’s a huge milestone in the state as 80% of Maine residents 18 or older have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Maine is one of only six states in the country to reach that percentage of people vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The numbers are also good for the Maine residents who are fully vaccinated. The state is the third best in the country with 64% of all residents vaccinated. Maine also has vaccinated more than 50% of youth ages 12 to 19.