“This is the mystery of the coldest quotient; upon us all, upon us all, a little rain must fall.” – Led Zeppelin, The Rain Song. Yesterday’s weather provided a perfect metaphor for the Cubs, at least the version we’ve been watching since July 31. The North Siders are 1-8 (.111) this month and 8-18 (.307) since the All-Star break as they head toward a 96-loss season, if not worse. After being swept by the Brewers in yesterday’s doubleheader, their record stands at 52-63. The Cubs have lost six straight, their second-longest losing streak this season behind the 11-game tailspin that ignited the Great Reset.