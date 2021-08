EAST RUTHERFORD - The parking lots opened three hours before the New York Giants stepped inside MetLife Stadium for their Fan Fest practice Wednesday night. Their fans, back in the building for the first time since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, could not wait to make their return. They painted their faces, broke out their Giants jerseys - new ones such as Kenny Golladay's No. 19 and Kadarius Toney's No. 89 along with mainstays as Saquon Barkley's No. 26 - and tried to bring a sense of normalcy back to the fandom of their favorite football franchise.