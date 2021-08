Romeo Langford is currently in the midst of his third NBA offseason, but for the 21-year-old Celtics wing, it feels like it’s his first. That’s because for the first time in his career, Langford is experiencing an offseason without having to rehab from an injury. And finally having a clean bill of health, means that he can take on a full load of work and be a complete participant in Summer League, all of which should help him take significant steps in his development.