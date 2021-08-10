Wesley Church to come down in sale to school district

The former Wesley United Methodist Church building as viewed from the front of the Ottumwa High School steps. The Ottumwa School Board voted to purchase the church building and the adjoining property, stretching to Jefferson Street, with the intent of adding extra parking for the school. By TRACY GOLDIZEN Courier features editor

OTTUMWA — The former Wesley United Methodist Church building is coming down.

On Monday, the Ottumwa School Board voted to purchase the property from Frase Company Rentals, LLC, for $528,000. The purchase agreement breaks down the price as $125,000 for asbestos abatement, $256,000 for demolition and site cleanup, and $147,000 for the clean site, construction-ready parcel.

Under the contract, Frase would be responsible for the demolition of the building, the current parking lot and concrete walkways as well as asbestos abatement and removal prior to possession by the district, slated at no later than Dec. 31, 2021.

“We’re not doing any of that; the private owner is,” Superintendent Mike McGrory said, adding that demolition would likely happen sometime this fall. There’s no firm date, he said, but it would happen “sooner than later … probably sometime this fall.”

“That $528,000 on the purchase agreement is what we’ve negotiated,” district CFO John Berg said. “It includes the property and the preparation of the property, a clean site. It would include any abatement costs and then the demolition and then filling the site and grading it."

Board member Nancy Manson asked if there was a possibility of the district’s cost for asbestos removal to increase.

“Not that we would be willing to pay for,” Berg said. “We’ve got a good quote from the property owner, and we’re confident that would be the amount, and that’s what we’re going to agree to, so it’s just that amount.”

The district intends to use the property to expand its parking. “Parking is a huge need at the high school,” said McGrory. “We think it’s going to go a long ways as far as our parking needs go.”

It will also work in conjunction with the current proposal for the secure entrance to Ottumwa High School, which would be up the iconic steps on East Second Street.

“We’ve talked at great length about some of the challenges we have at the high school with parking, the need for secure entrances and how we’re addressing those districtwide,” said board Vice President Jeremy Weller while representing the district’s facilities committee. “They want to move that secure entrance and start using the front steps at the high school again. I know that’s a big deal for our community, those steps out front.”

“It will be ideal to use those front steps for a secure entryway, and this additional parking allows for that,” McGrory said. He said after the property purchase, the board will likely be presented with two or three design options for the parking lot.

The property starts directly across from the high school and extends to Jefferson Street, district CFO John Berg said. The purchase price for the property would be funded by PPEL funds with the conversion to a parking lot coming from sales tax funds the district receives.

The sale includes the property at 430 E. Second St. and 108 S. Jefferson St. The board voted to approve the purchase on a 6-1 vote, with Morgan Brown dissenting.

Later in the meeting, McGrory took the opportunity to break down cost expenditures for the district over the past nine years, noting the large number of projects that the district has undertaken in that time.

“We broke it out by academics and athletics. We have spent, over the last nine years, over $41 million on academics,” he said. “We spent $3,744,000 on athletics.” The majority of the athletic expenditures, he noted, came from the recent renovation of Schafer Stadium, which came in a little over $3.3 million.

“When you look at the breakdown over that last nine years, we’ve spent 92% of our sales tax on academics, and 8% of our sales tax dollars on athletics,” he said. “What that tells me is that our spending is in line with what our goals are as a district to be the best and that we’re moving forward in a way that makes a lot of sense, both academically and athletically.”