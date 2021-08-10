Brett Lane Padgett, 21, of Elgin, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021. Born January 27, 2000, in Columbia, SC, he was a son of Brad L. Padgett of Elgin and Susan Elizabeth Haney Padgett of Columbia. Brett was an avid outdoorsman and had an adventurous spirit. He especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding dirt bikes. Brett was always the first to lend a helping hand to family members or friends. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and having fun. Brett was an employee of Ram Jack South Carolina.