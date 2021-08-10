Cancel
South African Sport Says Reports Tatjana Schoenmaker Will Not Receive Medal Bonus Money Are False

By John Lohn - Editor-in-Chief
SwimInfo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth African Sport Says Reports Tatjana Schoenmaker Will Not Receive Medal Bonus Money Are False. Following reports that Olympic medalists Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag would not receive financial bonuses for their medal-winning efforts at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) disputed those claims on Tuesday. Barry Hendriks, the President of SASCOC, issued a statement that said the reports of non-payment were erroneous.

