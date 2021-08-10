South African Sport Says Reports Tatjana Schoenmaker Will Not Receive Medal Bonus Money Are False

The Top Five Women’s Swimming Performances from the Tokyo Olympics (Race Videos) The Tokyo Olympics are finished, and now, swimming fans will spend years remembering and rewatching the many memorable moments from those nine days — although maybe no race from Tokyo will be re-watched as much as the unforgettable men’s 400 freestyle relay from the 2008 Olympics, when Jason Lezak ran down France’s Alain Bernard with an anchor split that remains the fastest in history.