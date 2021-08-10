People: Christina Erny promoted to VP of Marketing at RSCVA
The Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority announced July 29 the promotion of Christina Erny to Vice President of Marketing. Reporting to the President and CEO, the Vice President of Marketing oversees programs related to integrated marketing, research, advertising, media buying and negotiating, official publications and collateral, web strategy, social media and event marketing, and leads the day-to-day operations of the marketing and communications teams.www.nnbw.com
