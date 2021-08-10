Jimmy Johnson consulted Urban Meyer about Texas, Jaguars jobs

Quote from: Atlhogfan1 on August 09, 2021, 12:09:21 pmThis has been the main reason given for Hatfield over Jimmy. Frank was scared we would get in trouble under Jimmy. Oklahoma State had a culture of cheating which started before Jimmy and continued after him. Can't blame them as they were trying to keep up with the cheating OU. It scared Frank enough to go with the opposite. Also rumored Jimmy had been promised the Arkansas job by Frank after Frank retired and then he hired Holtz. Jimmy made his point in 1987. Wonder what Hatfield thought sitting in the PFHOF audience Saturday night. Maybe he bailed after Atwater did his speech. Jerry spoke a little about this in the interview he did alongside Jimmy on Fox about how he had pushed for Jimmy to get the Arkansas job after Holtz.