Jimmy Johnson consulted Urban Meyer about Texas, Jaguars jobs

By Austin Nivison
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Urban Meyer had some big career decisions to make this year, he turned to a legendary coach for advice. Former University of Miami and NFL head coach Jimmy Johnson has revealed that he consulted Meyer about both the Texas and Jacksonville Jaguars jobs. In an interview Tuesday on The...

