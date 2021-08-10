Cancel
Orwell prizewinner to rewrite 'racist' memoir after backlash

By Dominic Penna
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Orwell prize-winning author is to rewrite her memoir after criticism that her portrayal of schoolchildren was “racist”. Kate Clanchy, a Scottish poet and writer who has taught in schools for more than 30 years, has been accused of offensive descriptions in her 2019 book ‘Some Kids I Taught and What They Taught Me’.

