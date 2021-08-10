Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Dreaming A “Possible” Dream: A Story

By Jeff Garson
Thrive Global
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of friends stumbled on Beyond Civilization: Humanity’s Next Great Adventure, a book written in 1999 by the iconoclastic writer Daniel Quinn. In it, Quinn tells the story of a newspaper in rural New Mexico that he started in the 1980s with his wife and two friends. While the paper was only a modest financial success, they soon realized that a higher priority was their pleasure in working together. Looking back on the experience, years later, Quinn saw the newspaper as the model for a new kind of “tribe,” based not on traditional notions of kinship and physical proximity but, instead, on work environments that offered a shared sense of mission and community.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Quinn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Software#Priority 1a#Decency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Mental HealthThrive Global

The Blessings of Feeling Lost

We live in a rare time offering us the opportunity to bring our gifts and honed abilities into the world in brand-new ways. Ironically, we often can feel lost as we strive to find our niche and how to serve. Sometimes we can feel like a newly-blind man in a forest that has no defined path. Not yet trusting his other senses or even his guide dog, he may be fearful. Continue reading to understand the blessings of temporarily feeling lost.
Altoona, PAMirror

Dreams coming true

Altoonan Laura Bossi, 39, has self-published her first novel, which includes more than 200 illustrations. “The Enpirion Project, Book 1: Exordium” is the first of a trilogy written under the pen name L. Bossi. She describes the first book of the trilogy as a love story that explores the difficulties...
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

Dreamscaper Review – Life is but a Dream

Dreams, depending on who you talk to, can say a lot about your mental state. I don’t much subscribe to the theory that my dreams mean anything. I can’t really suss any meaning out of a dream where I steal cars with Mario. That’s just me, though. Dreamscaper subscribes to the theory that dreams can be a transformative thing. You’ll play as Cassidy, a small-town woman in a big city environment. She’s got no friends and just started a new job.
Lifestylearcamax.com

Dream of a Necklace

After she woke up, a woman told her husband, "I just dreamed that you gave me a pearl necklace for our anniversary. What do you think it means?" "You'll know tonight." he said. That evening, the man came home with a small package and gave it to his wife. Delighted,...
Movieskmuw.org

Movie Musical 'Annette' Is A Straightforward Story Yet A Directorial Fever Dream

The rock opera "Annette" got this year's Cannes Film Festival off to a boisterous start. The crowd gave a full five-minute ovation for stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, also for the band Sparks, which composed the music. Our critic Bob Mondello says that the festival audience going crazy kind of makes sense because the film itself is kind of deranged.
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

‘Wow, There Goes The Ground’: North Texan Wally Funk Shares Story Of Her Dream Journey Into Space

by Doug Dunbar | CBS 11 FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – On July 20, 2021, Wally Funk lived a dream that was more than six decades in the making. And what’s most fulfilling perhaps, is that she never saw it coming. As she tells the story, one early July day, she got a knock at the door, and there was a guy, with four or five people behind him. A camera, too. ♦♦♦WEB EXTRA – Wally Funk And Doug Dunbar Head To The Pancake House♦♦♦ She didn’t know Jeff Bezos. She had no clue the man who knocked was the founder of Amazon. And never, ever,...
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Living the dream

Roger Schilling stands all day behind his counter at C’est La Vie serving customers. When people pass by his store at 51 Circuit Ave. in Oak Bluffs, he immediately recognizes them with a wave and a big smile. Originally from France, Schilling is married to an American and their family’s boutique, C’est La Vie, is a not-to-be missed stop for seasonals, but few people know his background and his love for Martha’s Vineyard.
EntertainmentLiterary Hub

Aching for the American Dream: On Writing the Delicate Stories of Immigrant and Refugee Students

When I first walked through the hallways of Roger C. Sullivan High School on the North Side of Chicago, I found myself surrounded by flags from around the globe and a swirl of languages—Arabic, Swahili, Spanish—as students crowded the space during passing periods. Groups of girls in hijabs linked arms as they greeted one another, their headscarves paired with bright red lips and leopard-print jackets. Boys quickly formed packs that followed a choreography marked by the sounds of their red Nikes squeaking against the linoleum floor. Above them, the walls were painted with quotes like Maya Lin’s “The American Dream is being able to follow your calling” and one from Dr. Seuss: “Think left and think right and think low and think high. Oh, the thinks you can think up if only you try!”
Theater & DanceThe Jewish Press

When We Dreamed the Impossible Dream

When I was little, I developed a secret girl crush on Olympic gold medalist Dorothy Hamill. I was so obsessed that I created a full blown alter ego named Cindy Amalie who was a tiny, more talented version of Dorothy. In my dreams I imagined myself on that podium, clad in an emerald sequined costume, smiling modestly after winning gold for being the youngest female skater to land a triple axel.
SocietyThrive Global

Nancy Juetten: “It’s never wrong to be uncommonly kind.”

In my series on people who are making a difference, I interview the “get-known get-paid mentor” Nancy Juetten who works with authors, speakers, and experts. Be sure to watch the video linked in her answer about, “Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you in your career or education?” I began to cry when I watched Nancy’s generosity toward a high school classmate’s last wish to visit Disney. Success principles are something Nancy clearly exemplifies in her own life — it’s not just a book she recommends and places on her bedside table. I know you’re going to enjoy this interview with this special leader.
Public HealthOne Green Planet

The Pandemic is Changing Our Dreams

According to CNN, the pandemic could be contributing to your bad dreams. Harvard Medical School psychologist Deirdre Barrett has been accumulating people’s dreams since the beginning of the pandemic. Barrett has found that many dreams focus on death, with some dreams even portraying the virus as an “invasive predator,” like an insect.
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Olga Dies Dreaming

Ramon Rodriguez Joins Aubrey Plaza in Hulu’s ‘Olga Dies Dreaming’. Hulu’s Olga Dies Dreaming is coming together quickly. The drama pilot, based on the highly anticipated novel by Xóchitl Gonzalez, has recruited Ramon Rodriguez to star opposite Aubrey Plaza. Olg…
MoviesABC 4

The stars of film “Even in Dreams”

The locally produced film, “Even in Dreams” opens on August 6th. Written and directed by Savannah Ostler, the story is about a talented young singer named Sam, played by Monica Moore Smith, who is grieving the loss of her older sister. When Sam steps in to fill her sisters place in the band, they decide to pursue her sister’s dream of making it big, and head to Nashville. They’re on their way to success when they sign with a music manager, but at a deep personal cost.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Ladders

The 1 book you should read at least once in your life

What is the best life-changing book you’ve read recently? What is the one book you keep reading over and over again?. Some books are meant to be devoured or digested slowly. There are not many books that require total immersion. So when I come across a timeless and valuable book that has changed many lives over the years, I take the words of the author or writer seriously.
TechnologyNature.com

Such devices as dreams are made on

You have full access to this article via your institution. Miran lay on a mouldy foam mattress, dying. “Go away,” she whispered. Cal-B observed from the hab door. He was a simple-minded android with stocky legs and a flickering light on his chest. His eyes recorded. “Why do you care...
Sentinel & Enterprise

Dream Retriever: Work to understand your dreams and move on

When you choose to interpret your dreams you choose to go within yourself for the answers to all of your life questions. Utilizing this ability and understanding how it communicates with you allows you to self-evaluate just about every aspect of your life every day. Keeping a journal of your thoughts, questions, and answers are the key to your understanding. Although we share many common situations in dreams each one is personalized by our individual beliefs. Therefore recording your dreams reveals the pattern of how you process your thoughts and how your dreams process your answers so you may understand what is being revealed.
Beauty & Fashionthatshelf.com

Dream Horse Review: A True Underdog Story

Audiences will inevitably let loose an enthusiastic whinny for Dream Horse. This underdog tale—or, rather, dark horse saga—is a true crowd-pleaser. Dream Horse dramatizes the true story of a group of Welsh villagers who united to raise a racehorse. The horse, named Dream Alliance, and the co-op had their story told in the 2015 documentary Dark Horse. The doc won the Audience Award at Sundance making room for an inevitable adaptation. While the doc is thrilling stuff, this kind of rousing and inspirational story works wonders as a drama. Sure, we’ve seen many films like Dream Horse before, but it gamely trots a winning formula.

Comments / 0

Community Policy