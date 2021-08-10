Dreaming A “Possible” Dream: A Story
A group of friends stumbled on Beyond Civilization: Humanity’s Next Great Adventure, a book written in 1999 by the iconoclastic writer Daniel Quinn. In it, Quinn tells the story of a newspaper in rural New Mexico that he started in the 1980s with his wife and two friends. While the paper was only a modest financial success, they soon realized that a higher priority was their pleasure in working together. Looking back on the experience, years later, Quinn saw the newspaper as the model for a new kind of “tribe,” based not on traditional notions of kinship and physical proximity but, instead, on work environments that offered a shared sense of mission and community.thriveglobal.com
