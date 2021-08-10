India Shawn – “Don’t Play With My Heart”

There are moments when "Respect," an uneven, prosaic but affecting new movie starring Jennifer Hudson as a young Aretha Franklin, comes close to pinpointing something true and revealing about its subject's art. That may sound like faint praise, but it's closer than many musician biopics get. Watch enough and their cliches start to sound like greatest hits: the troubled childhood marked by flashes of genius; the record deals and album cover montages; the marriages torn asunder by addiction, abuse and the ravages of fame. The music becomes a soundtrack at best and an afterthought at worst, something to paper over the gaps between traumas and milestones.