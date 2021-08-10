India Shawn – “Don’t Play With My Heart”
DopeHouse favorite India Shawn is back with her latest single, “Don’t Play With My Heart.”. In the accompanying visual directed by David Camerena, India said, “”The ‘Don’t Play With My Heart’ video pays homage to the original and iconic queens of soul, like Donna Summer and Diana Ross. My intention is to serve a fresh and nostalgic take on their legacies. The visual expresses my interpretation of the unique, feminine style and their ultimate creative power.”2dopeboyz.com
Comments / 0