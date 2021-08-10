TFT Set 5.5 Patch 11.16: Full notes and updates

Apex Legends will be launching Season 10, Emergence, tomorrow, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes being added with this update! As this is a season update, there’s a lot to unpack here. The biggest change being the addition of Seer, a recon legend who seeks to gain positional intel and give his squad the upper hand. With him though comes map changes to World’s Edge, and the new Rampage LMG. And if even that wasn’t enough for you, ranked arenas are now available in the aptly named mode, so you can grind out some wins! These changes aren’t all though, so without further adieu, here’s everything new with the Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence update!