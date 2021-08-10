Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

TFT Set 5.5 Patch 11.16: Full notes and updates

By Danny Forster
dotesports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of big and small balance changes are slated to take place in the Teamfight Tactics Patch 11.16, along with several significant reworks. Scheduled to be released on Aug. 11, TFT Patch 11.16 is the first official update since Set 5.5 was released. Big changes include a rework to the Legionnaire trait, along with Nocturne and Lucian. A large number of Radiant items were also buffed or nerfed with the goal of toning down overpowered items while buffing the underperformers. Similar adjustments were applied to Set 5.5 champions, too.

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tft#1000 Percent#Radiant#25 65 120 250 Percent#Omnivamp#Hellion#20 30 40 80#Champions Nocturne#Tft Patch 11 16#Runnan S Hurricane#Guinsoo S Rageblade#Titan#Culling#Sejuani#Umbra Blades#Ap#Galio#100 180
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

LoL 11.16 patch notes include Sona rework, Coven skins

League of Legends patch 11.16 is coming, and with some early patch notes revealed, here's what players can expect!. The update will take servers down from roughly 6am to 9am EST, when it will then go live for all players. Patch Notes. While we don't have the final LoL 11.16...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

5 Best Mid Laners for League of Legends Patch 11.16

Patch 11.16 for League of Legends will have nerfs and buffs spread across all lanes for a few champions. Though the adjustments aren't necessarily meta-defining, these are the picks to play in the mid lane ahead of the next patch. 5 Best Mid Laners for League of Legends Patch 11.16.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Game Update: Destruction AllStars Update Update 2.3.1 Patch Notes Details

Destruction AllStars has been updated to version 2.3.1 by Lucid Games today. You can find the full patch notes for this update here. The last major update for the game was 2.3.0. This update has added tons of new features including the ability to get multiplayer parties in solo game modes and AI bots in multiplayer matches. It is followed by a minor hotfix that has been deployed today.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Hunt: Showdown Update 1.6.0.2 Patch Notes

Hunt: Showdown has launched update 1.6.0.2, so here’s everything that’s been changed and added with this patch! This update is rather small, featuring nothing in terms of new content. It’s also only available on PC at the moment, so don’t expect to see this over on consoles just yet. Still, this update shouldn’t be completely ignored. With several bugs being fixed, including a particularly annoying one involving bear traps, the title should feel more refined following the patch. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Hunt: Showdown update 1.6.0.2!
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Call of Duty: Warzone August 2 Update Patch Notes

Call of Duty: Warzone has launched its update for August 2, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. This patch is like the majority for Warzone and other games in that there isn’t a whole lot to talk about. There are primarily just bug fixes, though there is one interesting gameplay change. The Juggernaut Suit Field Upgrade will no longer spawn inside Red Door rooms in Plunder, meaning getting that powerful armor is going to be just a bit harder. If you’re interested in that and other changes though, here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Warzone in its August 2 update!
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Pokémon Unite August 4 Update Patch Notes

Pokémon Unite will launch its first balance update on August 4, so here’s everything that’s being changed and added with this update! While majorly focusing on nerfs and buffs for a range of characters, there are a few bug fixes being thrown in as well. It’s also worth noting that while the characters receiving a round of buffs and nerfs have been revealed, the exact amount each thing is being changed was not specified. That’s considerably frustrating, but I suppose it’s better than nothing. Without further adieu, here’s everything changing in the August 4 update for Pokémon Unite!
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence Update Patch Notes

Apex Legends will be launching Season 10, Emergence, tomorrow, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes being added with this update! As this is a season update, there’s a lot to unpack here. The biggest change being the addition of Seer, a recon legend who seeks to gain positional intel and give his squad the upper hand. With him though comes map changes to World’s Edge, and the new Rampage LMG. And if even that wasn’t enough for you, ranked arenas are now available in the aptly named mode, so you can grind out some wins! These changes aren’t all though, so without further adieu, here’s everything new with the Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence update!
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Game Update: Dark Alliance Update 1.06 Patch Notes Details

Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance update version 1.06 is now available. You can find the full patch notes for this update here. This update implemented a fix for Now It Makes Sense performance, so it should activate properly. Other changes include bug fixes and more. Check out the details about the Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance Update 1.06 below. The patch notes were: shared by Wizards of the Coast.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Rust Console Edition Update 1.04 Patch Notes

Update 1.04 for Rust Console Edition launches today on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. To save you the hassle of trudging over to the official site, we’ve pulled together the Rust Console Edition patch notes for Update 1.04. Similar to previous updates pushed out since the launch of Rust Console...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Game Update: Fortnite Update 3.25 Patch Notes 17.30 Details

Fortnite update 3.25 was released today by Epic Games. You can find the full patch notes for update 17.30 here. This update brings a number of bug fixes and new additions such as cosmetics and skins. You can get a detailed overview of this Fortnite update 3.25 below. Fortnite Update...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Fallout 76 Update Today August 3: Patch Notes 1.5.5.8

Fallout 76 got a new update today, and alongside it, as always, are a set of patch notes with all the changes. There don’t seem to be any significant tweaks or additions with patch 1.5.5.8. However, there are a smattering of bug fixes and improvements that should make the experience brighter for those who are still playing Fallout 76.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

New Pokemon Snap Update 2.0.0 Patch Notes

Update 2.0.0 has arrived for New Pokemon Snap and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Nintendo has now released a pretty major update to Pokemon Snap which is a game exclusively available for the Nintendo Switch platform. Today’s update is pretty neat because all...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Game Update: Rise of New Champions Update 1.31 Patch Notes Details

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Update 1.31 was released today by Bandai Namco. You can find the full patch notes for this update here. This update implements some significant changes, including changing the requirements for every move and skill in the DLC episode New Hero and improving the matchmaking settings. You can find full details about this update in the patch notes below.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

TFT Set 6 Potentially Leaked

Today, Reddit user u/tlyee61 posted a link to the South Korean forum dcinside.com to the competitive TFT subreddit, claiming that the theme and some traits of Set 6 were leaked. The post was removed from the subreddit, with moderators citing the lack of official sources as reason for removal. The...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Game Update: Necromunda Hired Gun Update 1.05 Patch Notes Details

Necromunda Hired Gun Update 1.05 was released today by Focus Home Interactive. You can find the full patch notes for the update here. We are still waiting for Focus Home Interactive to release the official patch notes for the new Necromunda Hired Gun update. As soon as they release it, we’ll be sure to update the article.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Tribes of Midgard Update 1.03 Patch Notes

Update 1.03 has arrived for Tribes of Midgard, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. While the game has been generally perceived as being a fun ride, a few complaints have emerged regarding the title’s bugs and other gameplay issues. Apart from a few quality of life changes, the developers have mostly been focused on fixing the game with update 1.03, which includes bug fixes and other various tweaks.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Update 1.01 Patch Notes

Aliens: Fireteam Elite won’t be out until a few week’s time, but it looks like the first day one patch details have already been revealed. The patch is necessary for you to download if you want to experience the game’s full features. As revealed on OrbisPatches.com, the day one patch...

Comments / 0

Community Policy