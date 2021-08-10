TFT Set 5.5 Patch 11.16: Full notes and updates
A number of big and small balance changes are slated to take place in the Teamfight Tactics Patch 11.16, along with several significant reworks. Scheduled to be released on Aug. 11, TFT Patch 11.16 is the first official update since Set 5.5 was released. Big changes include a rework to the Legionnaire trait, along with Nocturne and Lucian. A large number of Radiant items were also buffed or nerfed with the goal of toning down overpowered items while buffing the underperformers. Similar adjustments were applied to Set 5.5 champions, too.dotesports.com
