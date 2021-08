After a few years of absence in the League of Legends pro scene, Ninjas in Pyjamas, or NIP, are returning the game. While they never became a big team in the LEC, which at the time was called EU LCS, NIP are a legendary brand in other esports, especially CSGO and Rainbow six. They have purchased the spot of Victory Five, joining the LPL, the Chinese pro scene in League of Legends. Victory Five, or V5, just finished their summer split winless, finishing 0:16. This is the second time in the orgs history that they finished the season without any wins. It is very likely that V5 will fully rebrand as NIP, changing their name, their logo and most probably their roster.