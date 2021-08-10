What Is Civic Tech?

The recent developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies challenge educators and educational institutions to respond with curriculum and resources that prepare students of all ages with the foundational knowledge and skills for success in the AI workplace. Research on AI Literacy could lead to an effective and practical platform for developing these skills. We propose and advocate for a pathway for developing AI Literacy as a pragmatic and useful tool for AI education. Such a discipline requires moving beyond a conceptual framework to a multi-level competency model with associated competency assessments. This approach to an AI Literacy could guide future development of instructional content as we prepare a range of groups (i.e., consumers, co-workers, collaborators, and creators). We propose here a research matrix as an initial step in the development of a roadmap for AI Literacy research, which requires a systematic and coordinated effort with the support of publication outlets and research funding, to expand the areas of competency and assessments.
