An Interview with Stephanie Camello About the Importance of Building a Strong Community Around You in the Workplace

Stephanie Camello was born in Harbor City, California. She attended a Catholic elementary school, before moving on to San Pedro High School, where she took advanced classes and was a member of the varsity tennis team. She started her college education at El Camino College, then transferred to the University of Southern California where she studied at the Marshall School of Business. Through her studies, she earned a paid internship at Initiative, a global media agency. Stephanie excelled in her internship and was offered a full-time position as a data analyst, which she accepted, beginning in January 2014. She has since worked successfully with a wide range of different agencies, and is currently assessing her options for future endeavors. Stephanie Camello currently resides in Los Angeles, California, and her personal website can be found at stephaniecamello.com.