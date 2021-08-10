Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

An Interview with Stephanie Camello About the Importance of Building a Strong Community Around You in the Workplace

By Joey Claudio
Thrive Global
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephanie Camello was born in Harbor City, California. She attended a Catholic elementary school, before moving on to San Pedro High School, where she took advanced classes and was a member of the varsity tennis team. She started her college education at El Camino College, then transferred to the University of Southern California where she studied at the Marshall School of Business. Through her studies, she earned a paid internship at Initiative, a global media agency. Stephanie excelled in her internship and was offered a full-time position as a data analyst, which she accepted, beginning in January 2014. She has since worked successfully with a wide range of different agencies, and is currently assessing her options for future endeavors. Stephanie Camello currently resides in Los Angeles, California, and her personal website can be found at stephaniecamello.com.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Data Analytics#College Education#Advertising#Catholic#San Pedro High School#El Camino College#Initiative#Usc#Tableau#Sql
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Python
Related
Small BusinessThrive Global

An Interview Jeff Dyck About the Importance of Being Resilient

Jeff Dyck was born in Canada, where he completed his high school education. He spent a good portion of his early life as a private investigator, with the eventual goal of becoming a police officer. However, through time and experience, he grew weary of what he calls “the injustice of the justice system.” Realizing that the justice system operates more like a business than as anything else, he left the profession to figure out what else to do with his life.
Home & Gardenatlantarealestateforum.com

Corporate Environments Names Stephanie Hernandez Community Engagement Specialist

Corporate Environments welcomes Stephanie Hernandez as Community Engagement Specialist. In this capacity, Hernandez collaborates with management and the sales team to lead community engagement strategy with the commercial architecture and design community, connecting with prior and potential clients to nurture relationships that live beyond the sales cycle. “Stephanie is creative,...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

The Empowerment Experiment Brings the Importance of Economics in the Black community

Maggie Anderson took a public stand in 2009 in support of the Black community. She called it The Empowerment Experiment. Anderson and her family lived off only Black-owned brands/businesses for one year. The Empowerment Experiment brings the importance of economics in the Black community. To commemorate National Black Business Month. Anderson, the honoree of BET’s “Most Fascinating Women of 2016”, discusses The Empowerment Experiment with the Chicago Defender.
Miami, FLETOnline.com

DaBaby Apologizes Again for Comments About AIDS and LGBTQ Community: 'Education Is Important'

DaBaby has apologized a second time for his anti-LGBTQ comments at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami last weekend as the fallout continues. The 29-year-old rapper was dropped from major music festivals, like Lollapalooza and the Governors Ball, following the comments. On Monday, he took to Instagram to offer up a second apology after his first one was heavily criticized.
generocity.org

When ‘who are you’ isn’t an existential question, but a community-building one

We want to know you better. Through the pandemic, like the decade before it, Generocity has been amplifying the voices and doings of our nonprofit and social impact sector. And we have engaged in community-building, connective conversations — whether through our discussion-rich Power Breakfasts, or our member Happy Hours, our cross-sector conference ADVANCE and our career-focused INTER/VIEW events.
HealthPosted by
Racine County Eye

The Importance of Proper Workplace Maintenance

The importance of proper workplace maintenance goes far beyond reducing liability. A well-maintained office or facility will be a more effective one, and your workers will be far more inclined to excel at their jobs. Responsibility To Employees. First and foremost, you need to consider the health and safety of...
EconomyThrive Global

How Diversity Motivates Employees

Whether your establishment is a nonprofit or looking to make money, you want your employees to be as productive as possible. It’s not enough for them to show up to work and go through the motions, as you want them to be efficient, motivated, and hopefully even inspired. When they really believe in what they are a part of, then your products or services can rise to the top of your industry or sector.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Pharmaceuticalsorganiclifestylemagazine.com

Vaccinated People Are Spreading the Covid-19 Delta Variant

Kim Iverson, one of our favorite reporters, is reporting on Joe Rogan’s recent statements regarding Coronavirus. Joe Rogan made some statements that garnered some negative publicity, but Kim Iverson goes through the issues Joe brought up in his podcast and Kim shows that Joe Rogan’s comments were based on facts.
Public Healthaninjusticemag.com

Americans Would Rather Get Arrested Than Take the COVID-19 Vaccine

Two arrests in Hawaii show just how far our collective critical thinking skills have declined. It was reported today that two tourists have been arrested in Hawaii after showing up to the island state with fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. This is getting ridiculous. And it tells us a lot of crazy things at once, none of them good.
Public Healthyourmileagemayvary.net

Starting Monday: First U.S. Market With Mandatory Vaccines For All Hotel Stays

Since the delta variant took hold in mid-July, we’ve all seen the rules. For example, the new Harry Potter store in NYC has capacity limits in place so they’re using a virtual queue system (we visited it; the store is an amazing hot mess, y’all). Everyone again has to wear masks indoors at Disney parks. Some places have taken it even further, i.e., if you plan to see a Broadway show, you’ll have to show proof of vaccination.
Nevada StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Destructive Tornado in Nevada History

Tornadoes are one of the most destructive natural phenomena on the planet. In the United States, they are also one of the most common. There were more than 72,000 tornadoes recorded in the United States from 1950 through 2020, resulting in nearly 6,000 fatalities, tens of thousands of injuries, and property and crop damage in […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy