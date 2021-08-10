Cancel
Michigan State

LOOK: Advanced metrics on new Michigan State football QB Anthony Russo

By Cory Linsner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hg4Zb_0bNYzr7J00

Michigan State landed a commitment for graduate transfer quarterback Anthony Russo this offseason. Russo had spent the first four years of his college career at Temple University.

In 3 seasons at Temple, Russo threw for over 6,200 yards, making him the third leading passer in Temple history.

Take a look at some advanced analytics from the 2019 season, the last full season Russo suited up for.

Russo is in a battle with Payton Thorne for the starting quarterback position for the Spartans this fall.

Michigan State fans will have a lot to be excited about in their QB room this fall.

