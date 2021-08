“I feel like you’ve come back so much stronger,” Damon Albarn tells an O2 so overjoyed to be a part of one of the first UK arena gigs for 16 months that they greet even the most obscure album tracks like encore showstoppers. The same could be said, too, of his cartoon fronted collective Gorillaz. They’ve been one of the more proactive acts of the pandemic. Through much of 2020 they dispatched monthly tracks that compiled October’s seventh album Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez. Come Christmas they delivered lockdown’s most imaginative livestream in Song Machine Live From Kong, in which a holographic...