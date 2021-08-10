‘Naked and Afraid of Love’ Season 1 Cast Revealed!
With the success of “Naked and Afraid,” Discovery+ is launching “Naked and Afraid of Love.”
The new dating series drops 16 single people on an island completely naked as they search for love while trying to survive the wilderness and each other.
The show premieres August 22.
The cast will feature eight men and eight women. Find out more about each member below!
Barak “The Fire Man” Raz
Ben “The Hunter” Coleman
Bennett “The Coach” Murphy
Nelson “The Wild Card” Monroig
David “The Surfer” Girton
Jay “The Playmaker” Simms
Stefen “The Smooth Operator” D’Angelica
Michael “The Veteran” Dietrich
Lauren “The Open Book” Bonner
Arielle “The Princess” Simonee
Candice “The Pageant Queen” Liang
Cassalei “The Grown-Up” Jackson
Crystal “The Free Spirit” Bui
Rachel “The Freediver” Strohl
Britt “The It Girl” Whitmore
Chelsea “The Shy One” Bellini
