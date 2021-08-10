‘Naked and Afraid of Love’ Season 1 Cast Revealed!

With the success of “Naked and Afraid,” Discovery+ is launching “Naked and Afraid of Love.”

The new dating series drops 16 single people on an island completely naked as they search for love while trying to survive the wilderness and each other.

The show premieres August 22.

The cast will feature eight men and eight women. Find out more about each member below!

Barak “The Fire Man” Raz

Ben “The Hunter” Coleman

Bennett “The Coach” Murphy

Nelson “The Wild Card” Monroig

David “The Surfer” Girton

Jay “The Playmaker” Simms

Stefen “The Smooth Operator” D’Angelica

Michael “The Veteran” Dietrich

Lauren “The Open Book” Bonner

Arielle “The Princess” Simonee

Candice “The Pageant Queen” Liang

Cassalei “The Grown-Up” Jackson

Crystal “The Free Spirit” Bui

Rachel “The Freediver” Strohl

Britt “The It Girl” Whitmore

Chelsea “The Shy One” Bellini