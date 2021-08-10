Cancel
Documentary provides a fascinating look at how Porsche builds the 911

By Ronan Glon
Autoblog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePorsche offers guided tours of the Stuttgart, Germany, factory that builds the 911. If you can't hop across the pond, German newspaper Welt published an hour-long documentary that brings the assembly line to your living room. Embedded above, the film explains how the current, 992-generation 911 is made from start...

Detailed Porsche 911 Documentary Covers Every Aspect Of Assembly

Few cars in the world are as iconic as the Porsche 911. As such, few cars have such a broad fanbase and devoted following, and we suspect those folks will already know at least some of what this new 911 manufacturing documentary covers. However, we also bet there's information even hardcore 911 fans don't know, and there's plenty of cool car-building content to please average car enthusiasts as well.
