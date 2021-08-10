Cancel
Idaho State

Retired Lewiston Police Officer Among 10 to be Awarded Idaho Medal of Honor Next Week

Big Country News
Big Country News
 4 days ago
BOISE - Ten Idahoans will be awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor during a ceremony next week at the Idaho Capitol. The ceremony will include both 2020 and 2021 recipients after the 2020 ceremony was postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic. 2020 recipients include two firefighters and two law enforcement officers. The 2021 recipients include six law enforcement officers. Each will receive the Idaho Medal of Honor for performing with exceptional courage and bravery while protecting the public.

Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

Posted by
Big Country News

Police Still 'Committed to Finding Michael'; Search for Missing Southern Idaho 5-Year-Old Continues

FRUITLAND - In recent days the Payette County Sheriff Marine Patrol conducted a search of the Snake River downstream of the area where 5-year-old Michael Joseph Vaughan went missing. Drone operations continue as well. Police say search operations will continue for Michael, last seen July 27 at approximately 6:30 p.m. in his neighborhood on Southwest 9th Street in Fruitland. Fruitland is about 50 miles west of Boise on the border with Oregon.
Posted by
Big Country News

Idaho County to Receive $496,000 Grant to Improve Rural Broadband in Area; Lewis County and Nez Perce Tribe Also Selected For Grants

BOISE - The Idaho Broadband Advisory Board recently awarded $10 million in CARES Act funding to 13 broadband projects across Idaho. The 13 awarded projects will serve more than 20 rural communities and more than 2,391 unserved or underserved Idaho households. Locally, Idaho County, Lewis County and the Nez Perce Tribe were selected to receive grants totaling over $1 million to improve rural broadband in the area.
Posted by
Big Country News

'Freak accident': Idaho Paddleboard Company Co-Founder Drowns in Payette River

The co-founder of an Idaho standup paddleboarding manufacturer died in an accident on Monday on the Payette River, according to the Boise County Sheriff's Office. At around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nicholas Zawadzki, a co-founder of Hydrus Board Tech, an Eagle-based company that specializes in whitewater paddleboards, "went through some rapids and got kicked" off his board not far from Idaho 55 a couple of miles south of Banks, Sheriff Scott Turner told the Idaho Statesman by phone.
Posted by
Big Country News

Grangeville Man Transported to Syringa Medical Center After Striking Multiple Vehicles While Traffic Was Slowed on US95 For ITD Paint Crews

WINCHESTER, ID - On Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at approximately 5:50pm, the Idaho State Police responded to an injury crash, southbound on US95 at milepost 278, near Winchester, Idaho. According to an incident report from the ISP, Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) crews were painting the roadway, causing traffic to slow...
Posted by
Big Country News

AG Ferguson Announces Formation of Team to Facilitate Task Force For Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People

OLYMPIA - On Thursday, August 12, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the team that will facilitate the Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People (MMIW/P) Task Force. Legislative appointments to the task force are expected later this month. “This exceptional team will be crucial to the work...
Posted by
Big Country News

Air Quality Advisory and Outdoor Burning Restrictions Reinstated For Nez Perce, Lewis, Clearwater & Idaho Counties

LEWISTON - Effective Thursday, August 12 at 3:00pm, an air quality advisory and burn ban has been issued by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), for residents of Latah, Nez Perce, Lewis, Clearwater, and Idaho Counties. This also includes the Nez Perce Reservation, who have also enacted an advisory and burning restrictions.
Posted by
Big Country News

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Partners With Chambers of Commerce, Businesses to Oppose Washington's Long-Term Care Act

PULLMAN - Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories continues to oppose the Washington Care Act and is partnering with chambers of commerce and businesses across the state to host informational sessions and encourage people and businesses to send letters expressing their objections to Governor Inslee. The new law mandating public long-term care benefits...
Posted by
Big Country News

Washington State Patrol to Conduct 'Return to Campus' Emphasis Patrols From August 12-15

PULLMAN - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will be conducting emphasis patrols starting Thursday, August 12 and running through Sunday, August 15 as Washington State University (WSU) students return to Pullman for fall semester. District 4 troopers in Whitman and Adams counties and District 6 troopers in Grant and Kittitas counties, will be focusing on speeding, distracted/impaired driving and other collision-causing violations during the emphasis.
Posted by
Big Country News

Idaho Governor Brad Little Launches Cybersecurity Task Force With Special Focus on Elections Security

IDAHO FALLS - On Thursday, August 5, Idaho Governor Brad Little announced the formation of a new task force to advance cybersecurity initiatives in Idaho. The Governor’s Cybersecurity Task Force will provide recommendations to improve business, government, and personal cybersecurity defenses and enhance the educational pipeline for cybersecurity workforce needs. It will identify cybersecurity assets, resources, and public-private partnerships across Idaho.
Posted by
Big Country News

Southern Idaho Insurance Agent Daniel Van Patten, Host of Safe Money Radio Show, Has License Revoked After Multiple Violations

MERIDIAN - The insurance producer license of Daniel Van Patten, the host of Safe Money Radio Show and President of Assure Financial Service, was revoked effective July 27, 2021, after committing several violations including making financial advisements without obtaining proper licensing, according to the Idaho Department of Insurance. Licensed insurance...
Posted by
Big Country News

Idaho Woman Facing U.S. Capitol Riot Charges Ordered to Stay Away From Idaho Statehouse

BOISE — The latest Idahoan charged in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot made her first appearance in a Washington, D.C., federal court Thursday. Pamela Hemphill, a Boise resident, appeared via video for a brief hearing before Magistrate Judge Robin Meriweather. During the hearing, Hemphill was appointed a public defender and was again granted pretrial release — a federal judge in Idaho did the same earlier this week after she was arrested.

