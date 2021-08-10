Retired Lewiston Police Officer Among 10 to be Awarded Idaho Medal of Honor Next Week
BOISE - Ten Idahoans will be awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor during a ceremony next week at the Idaho Capitol. The ceremony will include both 2020 and 2021 recipients after the 2020 ceremony was postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic. 2020 recipients include two firefighters and two law enforcement officers. The 2021 recipients include six law enforcement officers. Each will receive the Idaho Medal of Honor for performing with exceptional courage and bravery while protecting the public.www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
