HBO Sports and NFL Films are partnering with “America’s Team”, the Dallas Cowboys, for an unfiltered all-access look at what it takes to make it in the National Football League in Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys . This season’s five-episode series chronicles training camp with the five-time Super Bowl champion NFC East franchise and debuts Tuesday, August 10. Other hour-long episodes of the first sports-based reality series – and one of the fastest-turnaround programs on TV – debut subsequent Tuesdays at the same time, culminating in the Sept. 7 season finale.