Lymphatic-specific intracellular modulation of receptor tyrosine kinase signaling improves lymphatic growth and function
The lymphatic system enables drainage of excess fluid from tissues and immune cell migration during inflammatory responses. Attempts to increase lymphatic vessel density have generally relied on the exogenous administration of the lymphangiogenic growth factor VEGF-C, which yields leaky and less functional lymphatics and off-target inflammation. Kataru et al. generated mice with a lymphatic endothelial cell–specific deficiency of the lipid phosphatase PTEN, reasoning that the absence of PTEN would promote signaling downstream of VEGFR3, a key receptor for VEGF-C (see also the Focus by Künnapuu and Jeltsch). These mice had an expanded lymphatic vessel network that was not leaky and that contributed to improved resolution of inflammation, compared to control mice injected with VEGF-C. These results suggest that a better approach to increasing lymphangiogenesis may be to enhance signaling downstream of VEGFR3.stke.sciencemag.org
