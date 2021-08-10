Cancel
Lymphatic-specific intracellular modulation of receptor tyrosine kinase signaling improves lymphatic growth and function

By Raghu P. Kataru, katarur@mskcc.org, Jung Eun Baik, Hyeung Ju Park, Catherine L. Ly, Jinyeon Shin, Noa Schwartz, Theresa T. Lu, Sagrario Ortega, Babak J. Mehrara
Cover picture for the articleThe lymphatic system enables drainage of excess fluid from tissues and immune cell migration during inflammatory responses. Attempts to increase lymphatic vessel density have generally relied on the exogenous administration of the lymphangiogenic growth factor VEGF-C, which yields leaky and less functional lymphatics and off-target inflammation. Kataru et al. generated mice with a lymphatic endothelial cell–specific deficiency of the lipid phosphatase PTEN, reasoning that the absence of PTEN would promote signaling downstream of VEGFR3, a key receptor for VEGF-C (see also the Focus by Künnapuu and Jeltsch). These mice had an expanded lymphatic vessel network that was not leaky and that contributed to improved resolution of inflammation, compared to control mice injected with VEGF-C. These results suggest that a better approach to increasing lymphangiogenesis may be to enhance signaling downstream of VEGFR3.

stke.sciencemag.org

HealthScience Daily

High-dose gait training with robotic exoskeleton may improve function after acute stroke

Preliminary findings by Kessler researchers show that the use of a robotic exoskeleton during inpatient rehabilitation for acute stroke may improve function. Gait training in the robotic exoskeleton can provide high-dose therapy soon after stroke, when it is likely to have its maximal effect on functional ambulation. The article, "Effect of robotic exoskeleton gait training during acute stroke on functional ambulation," was published June 16, 2021 in NeuroRehabilitation.
Healthneurology.org

Teaching Video NeuroImage: Improvement in Motor Development After Start of Levodopa in Tyrosine Hydroxylase Deficiency

A 7-month-old boy was referred with developmental delay and axial hypotonia (video 1). Screening for inborn errors of metabolism was negative and single nucleotide polymorphism array was normal (46,XY). Myotonic dystrophy (type 1) and spinal muscular atrophy were excluded. Whole exome sequencing yielded biallelic mutations in the tyrosine hydroxylase gene (c.698 G>A, p.Arg233His and c.1211C>T, p.Thr404Met). Subsequent CSF analysis revealed a significantly lowered homovanillic acid/5-hydroxyindoleacetic acid ratio, confirming tyrosine hydroxylase deficiency.1 Treatment with monotherapy levodopa resulted in profoundly improved motor development (video 1). After several weeks of treatment, the patient developed levodopa-induced dyskinesias (video 1),2 insomnia, and hyperactive behavior. All symptoms ameliorated with levodopa reduction.
ScienceScience Now

Molecular phenotyping reveals the identity of Barrett’s esophagus and its malignant transition

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abd1449, this issue p. 760; see also abj9797, p. 737. The origin of human metaplastic states and their propensity for cancer is poorly understood. Barrett’s esophagus is a common metaplastic condition that increases the risk for esophageal adenocarcinoma, and its cellular origin is enigmatic. To address this, we harvested tissues spanning the gastroesophageal junction from healthy and diseased donors, including isolation of esophageal submucosal glands. A combination of single-cell transcriptomic profiling, in silico lineage tracing from methylation, open chromatin and somatic mutation analyses, and functional studies in organoid models showed that Barrett’s esophagus originates from gastric cardia through c-MYC and HNF4A-driven transcriptional programs. Furthermore, our data indicate that esophageal adenocarcinoma likely arises from undifferentiated Barrett’s esophagus cell types even in the absence of a pathologically identifiable metaplastic precursor, illuminating early detection strategies.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Microbiota from Young Mice Improve Cognitive Function in Older Recipients

The microbiome has been implicated to play a role in processes such as regulating immunity and brain health—two processes that have an association with aging. It is also known that the microbiota has large alterations during the aging process. Conducting fecal microbial transplants from young mice to old mice, researchers were able to show a reversal of aging-associated differences and a slowing of cognitive impairments. This work introduces the idea that the microbiome could be used as an approach to reverse aspects of aging-related deterioration in the brain and cognitive function via the microbes in the gut.
Mental HealthNature.com

Developing breakthrough psychiatric treatments by modulating G protein-coupled receptors on prefrontal cortex somatostatin interneurons

SST-INs display unique patterns of transcript expression, splicing variants, and cell signaling pathways relative to other types of neurons in the PFC [1]. Based on this, there exists tremendous potential to harness endogenous cell type-specific mechanisms to manipulate discrete PFC microcircuits via conventional neuropharmacology. To this end, G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) deserve our continued attention as pharmacologically accessible targets for therapeutic intervention. GPCRs are generally expressed at the cell surface, where they respond to neurotransmitters, hormones, and other signals by initiating amplified cascades of intracellular signaling. While many widely expressed GPCRs have been explored as targets for psychiatric medications, INs contain vast untapped potential to modulate neurocircuit function through receptors with unique or limited expression patterns. For example, mGlu1 metabotropic glutamate receptors are enriched in SST-INs and expressed in those cells as an uncommon splicing variant. We recently discovered that mGlu1 receptors potentiate excitatory transmission on SST-INs but not neighboring pyramidal cells. Consistent with these actions, small molecule modulators conferred microcircuit-specific effects on PFC microcircuit function and disease-relevant behaviors. Studies from our labs and others leveraging chemogenetics confirm that GPCR-based manipulation of PFC SST-INs can modulate disease-relevant behaviors in animal models [6].
ScienceScience Now

Formyl peptide receptor 1 signaling potentiates inflammatory brain injury

Acute brain insults elicit pronounced inflammation that amplifies brain damage in intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH). We profiled perihematomal tissue from patients with ICH, generating a molecular landscape of the injured brain, and identified formyl peptide receptor 1 (FPR1) as the most abundantly increased damage-associated molecular pattern (DAMP) receptor, predominantly expressed by microglia. Circulating mitochondrial N-formyl peptides, endogenous ligands of FPR1, were augmented and correlated with the magnitude of brain edema in patients with ICH. Interactions of formyl peptides with FPR1 activated microglia, boosted neutrophil recruitment, and aggravated neurological deficits in two mouse models of ICH. We created an FPR1 antagonist T-0080 that can penetrate the brain and bind both human and murine FPR1. T-0080 attenuated brain edema and improved neurological outcomes in ICH models. Thus, FPR1 orchestrates brain inflammation after ICH and could be targeted to improve clinical outcome in patients.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Blockade of D1-like dopaminergic receptors suppresses Th17-cell function in multiple sclerosis

Zh Nevrol Psikhiatr Im S S Korsakova. 2021;121(7. Vyp. 2):82-89. doi: 10.17116/jnevro202112107282. OBJECTIVE: To investigate the direct effect of D1-like dopaminergic receptors antagonist on Th17-cells function in multiple sclerosis (MS) in vitro. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Forty-one relapsing-remitting MS patients and twenty-five healthy subjects were examined. The functional activity of Th17-cells...
ScienceNature.com

APOE4-mediated Alzheimer disease and “Vascular”—“Meningeal Lymphatic” components: towards a novel therapeutic era?

A three-dimensional graphic design representation of the potential role of meningeal vessels in Alzheimer disease. Although there are major differences between APOE4(+) and APOE4(−) Alzheimer disease cases (described in detail in the Comment article by Mentis and colleagues), the figure depicts the clearance of macromolecules and other solutes from meningeal lymphatic vessels. Cover image: Ella Maru Studio.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Clonally expanded, GPR15-expressing pathogenic effector T2 cells are associated with eosinophilic esophagitis

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is an allergic disease triggered by exposure to food-derived allergens and characterized by chronic type 2 esophageal inflammation. Morgan et al. examined tissue-specific immune responses underlying EoE using paired single-cell RNA and TCR sequencing of esophageal, peripheral blood, and duodenal samples collected from patients with EoE. Eosinophils enriched for NF-κB signaling pathways and clonally expanded pathogenic effector T helper 2 (peTH2) cells were elevated in the esophagus of patients with active disease. In peripheral blood, expression of the chemokine receptor GPR15 enriched for milk-reactive T cells and for peTH2 clonotypes also detected in the esophagus. These results suggest that certain food antigen-specific T cells are poised for esophageal homing and provide insight into clonal features of the TH2 cell response in EoE.
ScienceScience Now

Single-cell analysis pinpoints distinct populations of cytotoxic CD4 T cells and an IL-10CD109 T2 cell population in nasal polyps

You are currently viewing the abstract. Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) is characterized by a chronic inflammatory process often associated with comorbid asthma. In this study, we analyzed the transcriptomes of single T helper (TH) cells from nasal polyps of patients with CRSwNP and validated these findings using multiparameter flow cytometry. Polyp tissue contained suppressive T regulatory (Treg) cells, TH2 cells, type 2 innate lymphoid cells, and three transcriptionally distinct subsets of cytotoxic CD4+ T cells (CD4+ CTL). GATA3 expression was a feature of polyp Treg cells, whereas TH2 cells highly expressed TCN1, CD200R, and HPGDS and were enriched for genes involved in lipid metabolism. Only a portion of polyp TH2 cells expressed the prostaglandin D2 receptor CRTH2, whereas a subpopulation of CD109+CRTH2− TH2 cells expressed mRNA for common inhibitor receptors including LAG3 and TIM3 and produced IL-10. Together, we resolved the complexity of TH cells in patients with CRSwNP, identifying several distinct clusters of CD4+ CTL and a population of CD109+CRTH2− TH2 cells with putative regulatory potential.
ScienceLa Crosse Tribune

Dr. Zorba Paster: Decoding gut bacteria could be key to curing autism

I am always interested in new provocative research that may show the way to better health. Years ago, we thought eating hot, spicy foods and suffering from stress were the leading factors in ulcers. Then an Australian doctor claimed to have found there was a bacterial infection called H. pylori that caused it.
HealthNature.com

Hyperglycaemia up-regulates placental growth factor (PlGF) expression and secretion in endothelial cells via suppression of PI3 kinase-Akt signalling and activation of FOXO1

Placenta growth factor (PlGF) is a pro-inflammatory angiogenic mediator that promotes many pathologies including diabetic complications and atherosclerosis. Widespread endothelial dysfunction precedes the onset of these conditions. As very little is known of the mechanism(s) controlling PlGF expression in pathology we investigated the role of hyperglycaemia in the regulation of PlGF production in endothelial cells. Hyperglycaemia stimulated PlGF secretion in cultured primary endothelial cells, which was suppressed by IGF-1-mediated PI3K/Akt activation. Inhibition of PI3K activity resulted in significant PlGF mRNA up-regulation and protein secretion. Similarly, loss or inhibition of Akt activity significantly increased basal PlGF expression and prevented any further PlGF secretion in hyperglycaemia. Conversely, constitutive Akt activation blocked PlGF secretion irrespective of upstream PI3K activity demonstrating that Akt is a central regulator of PlGF expression. Knock-down of the Forkhead box O-1 (FOXO1) transcription factor, which is negatively regulated by Akt, suppressed both basal and hyperglycaemia-induced PlGF secretion, whilst FOXO1 gain-of-function up-regulated PlGF in vitro and in vivo. FOXO1 association to a FOXO binding sequence identified in the PlGF promoter also increased in hyperglycaemia. This study identifies the PI3K/Akt/FOXO1 signalling axis as a key regulator of PlGF expression and unifying pathway by which PlGF may contribute to common disorders characterised by endothelial dysfunction, providing a target for therapy.
Healthgreenmedinfo.com

Anti-inflammatory properties of a proprietary bromelain extract.

Anti-inflammatory properties of a proprietary bromelain extract (Bromeyal™) aftersimulated gastrointestinal digestion. Int J Immunopathol Pharmacol. 2021 Jan-Dec;35:20587384211034686. PMID: 34387509. Roberta Bottega, Ilaria Persico, Francesco De Seta, Federico Romano, Giovanni Di Lorenzo. INTRODUCTION: Bromelain is a complex mixture of thiol proteases and other non-proteolytic constituents, commercially extracted primarily from the pineapple...
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Antioxidant effect of ascorbic acid against cisplatin-induced nephrotoxicity and P-glycoprotein expression in rats.

Keisuke Okamoto, Fumi Kitaichi, Yoshitaka Saito, Hinata Ueda, Katsuya Narumi, Ayako Furugen, Masaki Kobayashi. Cisplatin (CDDP) is a highly potent anticancer drug that is widely used in the treatment of several cancers. CDDP-induced nephrotoxicity (CIN) is one of the most significant adverse effects, and oxidative stress is thought to be one of the mechanisms underlying CIN. Although there are some studies available on the variability in transporter expression in the kidney after a single CDDP dose, none have reported the change in renal transporter expression after multiple CDDP dose administrations. P-glycoprotein (P-gp), a transporter, is reported to be induced by oxidative stress. Ascorbic acid is a vitamin with antioxidant potential and therefore, may regulate the expression of P-gp transporter and affect CIN. In the present study, our aim was to assess the variability in expression of several renal transporters after multiple CDDP dose administrations and the antioxidant effect of ascorbic acid against transporter expression and CIN. Multiple doses of CDDP affected markers of kidney injury and antioxidants in the kidneys. Also, the expression of P-gp, breast cancer resistance protein, and multidrug resistance-associated protein 4 was upregulated by CDDP. Using a normal kidney cell line, we demonstrated that ascorbic acid attenuated CDDP-induced cytotoxicity due to its high superoxide scavenging ability. CDDP and ascorbic acid were injected into rats once a week for three weeks, and it was observed that co-administration of ascorbic acid attenuated CIN and regulated antioxidant marker. In addition, ascorbic acid reduced P-gp expression, which was upregulated by CDDP. In conclusion, ascorbic acid may attenuate CIN and reverse P-gp-mediated changes in drug pharmacokinetics.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Novel Approaches Optimize Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy for Neuroendocrine Tumors

Rising interest in SSTR2-targeted radiopharmaceuticals has led to the evaluation of numerous ways to optimize peptide receptor radionuclide therapy in patients with neuroendocrine tumors. Rising interest in SSTR2-targeted radiopharmaceuticals has led to the evaluation of numerous ways to optimize peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) in patients with neuroendocrine tumors (NETs),...
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
