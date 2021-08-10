Cancel
Watchdog to review NSA following Tucker Carlson's spy claims

By NOMAAN MERCHANT Associated Press
NWI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The National Security Agency’s internal watchdog said Tuesday it would investigate allegations that the agency “improperly targeted the communications of a member of the U.S. news media” following Fox News host Tucker Carlson's claims that the NSA tried to shut down his show. The announcement puts the...

