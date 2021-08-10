Lymphatic-specific intracellular modulation of receptor tyrosine kinase signaling improves lymphatic growth and function

Importin-(Imp)β family nucleocytoplasmic transport receptors (NTRs) are supposed to bind to their cargoes through interaction between a confined interface on an NTR and a nuclear localization or export signal (NLS/NES) on a cargo. Although consensus NLS/NES sequence motifs have been defined for cargoes of some NTRs, many experimentally identified cargoes of those NTRs lack those motifs, and consensus NLSs/NESs have been reported for only a few NTRs. Crystal structures of NTR–cargo complexes have exemplified 3D structure-dependent binding of cargoes lacking a consensus NLS/NES to different sites on an NTR. Since only a limited number of NTR–cargo interactions have been studied, whether most cargoes lacking a consensus NLS/NES bind to the same confined interface or to various sites on an NTR is still unclear. Addressing this issue, we generated four mutants of transportin-(Trn)SR, of which many cargoes lack a consensus NLS, and eight mutants of Imp13, where no consensus NLS has been defined, and we analyzed their binding to as many as 40 cargo candidates that we previously identified by a nuclear import reaction-based method. The cargoes bind differently to the NTR mutants, suggesting that positions on an NTR contribute differently to the binding of respective cargoes.