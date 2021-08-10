Cancel
Differential regulation of G protein signaling in Arabidopsis through two distinct pathways that internalize AtRGS1

By Justin M. Watkins, Timothy J. Ross-Elliott, Xiaoyi Shan, Fei Lou, Bernd Dreyer, Meral Tunc-Ozdemir, Haiyan Jia, Jing Yang, Celio Cabral Oliveira, Luguang Wu, Yuri Trusov, Timothy D. Schwochert, Patrick Krysan, Alan M. Jones, alan_jones@unc.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the editor's summary. In Arabidopsis, the nutrient glucose and the bacterial peptide flg22 both induce the internalization of the RGS protein AtRGS1 but trigger different transcriptional responses. Watkins et al. found that the distinct changes in cellular responses were mediated by segregated signaling pathways. Glucose and flg22 induced the internalization of AtRGS1 through different forms of endocytosis and required different phosphorylation events, endocytic adaptor proteins, and G protein subunits. Because of these systemic biases, only flg22 triggered MAPK and Ca2+ signaling before changes in gene expression. Thus, AtRGS1 links the appropriate signaling outputs to the corresponding signaling inputs through differences in the architecture of the signaling pathways that originate at the plasma membrane.

stke.sciencemag.org

Comments / 0

#Arabidopsis#G Protein#Membrane Protein#Internalization#Rgs#Atrgs1
