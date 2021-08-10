July’s foreclosures jumped 40% annually

Default having been made under the terms of that certain mortgage executed by Daniel Heath Justice, spouse of Anastasia Justice, and Anastasia Justice, spouse of Daniel Heath Justice, on the 13th day of May, 2016 to Bank of Wedowee, predecessor to First Bank of Alabama which said mortgage is recorded in the Probate Office of Randolph County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 611, at Page 12, and by reason of such default, having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, First Bank of Alabama, successor by merger to Bank of Wedowee will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, before the main entrance of the Courthouse in the City of Wedowee, Randolph County, Alabama, at 1:00 p.m. or otherwise during the legal hours of sale on August 23, 2021 the following described real estate situated in Randolph County, Alabama, to-wit: