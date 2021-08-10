Cancel
Real Estate

July’s foreclosures jumped 40% annually

By Paul Centopani
nationalmortgagenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow many pandemic forbearances ultimately transition into foreclosures won’t be clear for months, but early indications are that activity involving older loans is up, according to Attom Data Solutions. Foreclosure filings — which include default notices, bank repossessions and scheduled auctions — accounted for 12,483 properties in July, down 4%...

www.nationalmortgagenews.com

