Amazon will pay customers up to $1,000 if a purchase results in injury

By Will Gendron
inputmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon today announced it has expanded its A-Z guarantee, which is meant to protect customers from property damage or personal injury suffered as a result of defective products. Whether or not you received the product in question from a third-party seller is irrelevant, as the tech behemoth plans on sending out direct payments to customers for claims under $1,000 (a figure the company says accounts for more than 80 percent of cases).

