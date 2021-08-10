Amazon will pay customers up to $1,000 if a purchase results in injury
Amazon today announced it has expanded its A-Z guarantee, which is meant to protect customers from property damage or personal injury suffered as a result of defective products. Whether or not you received the product in question from a third-party seller is irrelevant, as the tech behemoth plans on sending out direct payments to customers for claims under $1,000 (a figure the company says accounts for more than 80 percent of cases).www.inputmag.com
