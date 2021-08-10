Cancel
Science

Outside in and brakes off for lymphatic growth

By Jaana Künnapuu, Michael Jeltsch, michael@jeltsch.org
Science Now
 6 days ago

You are currently viewing the abstract. In this issue of Science Signaling, Kataru et al. did two simple but powerful tweaks to the typical studies that aim to advance our understanding of proangiogenic interventions. They shifted the focus from the outside of the endothelial cell to the inside, and they chose not to deliver an angiogenic signal, but instead to release the brakes from an already existing signal.

stke.sciencemag.org

#Science Signaling
Health
Science
ScienceScience Daily

Deletion of single gene promotes growth of functional lymphatic valves

University of South Florida (USF Health) A University of South Florida (USF Health) preclinical study unexpectedly identified the gene Foxo1 as a potential treatment target for hereditary lymphedema. The research, published July 15 in The Journal of Clinical Investigation, was done with colleagues from Tulane University and the University of Missouri.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Lymphatic-specific intracellular modulation of receptor tyrosine kinase signaling improves lymphatic growth and function

The lymphatic system enables drainage of excess fluid from tissues and immune cell migration during inflammatory responses. Attempts to increase lymphatic vessel density have generally relied on the exogenous administration of the lymphangiogenic growth factor VEGF-C, which yields leaky and less functional lymphatics and off-target inflammation. Kataru et al. generated mice with a lymphatic endothelial cell–specific deficiency of the lipid phosphatase PTEN, reasoning that the absence of PTEN would promote signaling downstream of VEGFR3, a key receptor for VEGF-C (see also the Focus by Künnapuu and Jeltsch). These mice had an expanded lymphatic vessel network that was not leaky and that contributed to improved resolution of inflammation, compared to control mice injected with VEGF-C. These results suggest that a better approach to increasing lymphangiogenesis may be to enhance signaling downstream of VEGFR3.
ScienceNature.com

Long non-coding RNA MALAT1 enhances angiogenesis during bone regeneration by regulating the miR-494/SP1 axis

Bone regeneration is a coordinated process involving connections between blood vessels and osteocytes. Angiogenesis and osteogenesis are tightly connected throughout the progression of bone regeneration. This study aimed to explore the underlying mechanism of metastasis-associated lung adenocarcinoma transcript 1 (MALAT1)-regulated angiogenesis during bone regeneration. Gene and protein expression was detected by quantitative real-time PCR and western blot assay. Vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGFA) secretion was assessed by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay. To evaluate the effect of osteogenic differentiation, alkaline phosphatase (ALP) and alizarin red staining assays were performed. Proliferation was detected by 3-(4,5-Dimethylthiazol-2-yl)-2,5-diphenyltetrazolium bromide assay. Migration and angiogenesis were measured using Transwell and tube formation assays. A dual luciferase reporter assay was performed to confirm the binding relationship among MALAT1, miR-494, and specificity protein 1 (SP1). Expression levels of MALAT1, SP1, and VEGFA were elevated and miR-494 was suppressed in MC3T3-E1 cells after culture in osteogenic medium. MALAT1 knockdown suppressed the osteogenic differentiation of MC3T3-E1, since ALP activity, mineralized nodules, and expression of the osteodifferentiated markers runt-related transcription factor 2 and osterix were restrained. In addition, MALAT1 silencing inhibited angiogenesis during bone regeneration, as the proliferation, migration, and capillary tube formation of human umbilical vein endothelial cells were blocked. Furthermore, miR-494 was directly targeted by MALAT1 and regulated the SP1/Toll-like receptor 2 (TLR2)/bone morphogenetic protein 2 (BMP2) axis by targeting SP1. Furthermore, miR-494 overexpression inhibited angiogenesis and osteogenic differentiation. Moreover, SP1 overexpression or miR-494 inhibition rescued the regulatory effect of sh-MALAT1 on angiogenesis and osteogenic differentiation. Taken together, these findings indicate that MALAT1 promotes angiogenesis and osteogenic differentiation by targeting miR-494 and activating the SP1/TLR2/BMP2 pathway, suggesting a novel target for bone regeneration therapy by promoting angiogenesis.
ScienceScience Now

Noncoding RNA Therapies

I was mentioning the number of unusual therapeutic modes that are being explored these days, and one of those is (broadly) RNA-based approaches. The ones that directly feed into coding for proteins get a lot of attention (the mRNA vaccines, for example), and everything that’s currently approved is some sort of antisense or siRNA species. But RNA being what it is, there are plenty of other things to try. Here’s a good review of the noncoding RNA ideas, including a good list of things that are now in the clinic. The number of preclinical programs, I would not even want to guess at. As usual, I have to say that the variety of RNA species, structures, and functions is one of the biggest changes in the biology landscape since my college and grad school days. Who could have imagined all these things, or their importance to the functioning of the cell?
ScienceScience Now

Ultrapotent antibodies against diverse and highly transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variants

Science, abh1766, this issue p. eabh1766, abh1139, this issue p. 818. Worldwide appearance of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants of concern (VOCs) with increased transmissibility and resistance to therapeutic antibodies necessitates the discovery of broadly reactive antibodies. We isolated receptor binding domain (RBD) targeting antibodies that potently neutralize 23 variants, including the B.1.1.7, B.1.351, P.1, B.1.429, B.1.526, and B.1.617 VOCs. Structural and functional studies revealed the molecular basis for antibody binding and showed that antibody combinations reduce the generation of escape mutants, suggesting a potential means to mitigate development of therapeutic resistance.
IndustryScience Now

Daily energy expenditure through the human life course

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abe5017, this issue p. 808; see also abl4537, p. 738. Total daily energy expenditure (“total expenditure”) reflects daily energy needs and is a critical variable in human health and physiology, but its trajectory over the life course is poorly studied. We analyzed a large, diverse database of total expenditure measured by the doubly labeled water method for males and females aged 8 days to 95 years. Total expenditure increased with fat-free mass in a power-law manner, with four distinct life stages. Fat-free mass–adjusted expenditure accelerates rapidly in neonates to ~50% above adult values at ~1 year; declines slowly to adult levels by ~20 years; remains stable in adulthood (20 to 60 years), even during pregnancy; then declines in older adults. These changes shed light on human development and aging and should help shape nutrition and health strategies across the life span.
SciencePhys.org

Discovery of a subset of human short introns spliced out by a distinct mechanism

Protein-coding genes carry the blueprint for protein production. In higher organisms, however, most of the coding-gene transcripts, or pre-mRNAs, are separated by non-coding sequences called "introns," which must be cut out or "spliced" to make mature mRNA that can be translated into protein. Human pre-mRNA introns vary extensively in their...
ScienceScience Now

Structural basis for target site selection in RNA-guided DNA transposition systems

You are currently viewing the abstract. CRISPR-associated transposition systems allow guide RNA–directed integration of a single DNA cargo in one orientation at a fixed distance from a programmable target sequence. We used cryo–electron microscopy (cryo-EM) to define the mechanism that underlies this process by characterizing the transposition regulator, TnsC, from a type V-K CRISPR-transposase system. In this scenario, polymerization of adenosine triphosphate–bound TnsC helical filaments could explain how polarity information is passed to the transposase. TniQ caps the TnsC filament, representing a universal mechanism for target information transfer in Tn7/Tn7-like elements. Transposase-driven disassembly establishes delivery of the element only to unused protospacers. Finally, TnsC transitions to define the fixed point of insertion, as revealed by structures with the transition state mimic ADP•AlF3. These mechanistic findings provide the underpinnings for engineering CRISPR-associated transposition systems for research and therapeutic applications.
SciencePhys.org

Neutrons help measure cell membrane viscosity—and reveal its basis

We now have a clearer picture of the lightning-fast molecular dance occurring within the membrane that encloses each cell in our body, revealed in part by neutron beams at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The findings may have applications in drug development, and they also address long-standing fundamental mysteries about why cell membranes move as they do.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...

