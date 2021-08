Dominion Voting Systems has filed three $1.6 billion defamation lawsuits against two far-right media networks and a prominent ally of former President Donald Trump claiming they spread false information about fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The voting machine company filed lawsuits against One America News Network and Newsmax Media as well as businessman Patrick Byrne, the former head of Overstock.com. This is the latest in a series of lawsuits by Dominion, which has also sued Fox News, MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, and lawyers Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani under similar allegations.*