Differential regulation of G protein signaling in Arabidopsis through two distinct pathways that internalize AtRGS1

We show experimentally that the fundamental ingredient of wave-based signal differentiation, namely zeros of the scattering matrix that lie on the real axis, can be imposed at will and in situ by purposefully perturbing an overmoded random scattering system. The resulting unprecedented flexibility overcomes current limitations of wave-based differentiators, both regarding their extreme vulnerability due to fabrication inaccuracies or environmental perturbations as well as their lack of in situ adaptability. Moreover, in addition to current miniaturization efforts, we suggest that integrability of wave processors can also be achieved by endowing existing bulky everyday-life systems that naturally scatter waves with a second signal-processing functionality. We demonstrate our technique by placing a programmable metasurface inside a 3D disordered metallic box: the hundreds of available degrees of freedom allow us to impose at will reflection zeros on a connected port, such that the reflected signal envelope is the temporal derivative of the incident one. We demonstrate our ability to toggle between differentiation of envelopes modulated onto distinct carriers. We also parallelize multiple differentiation operations on the same device and implement higher-order differentiators. Our temporal differentiator for microwave carriers may find civilian and military applications in processing wireless communication or radar signals, for data segmentation and compression, as well as machine vision and hearing. Our generic concept is also applicable to optical, acoustic, and elastic scattering.