Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Differential regulation of G protein signaling in Arabidopsis through two distinct pathways that internalize AtRGS1

By Justin M. Watkins, Timothy J. Ross-Elliott, Xiaoyi Shan, Fei Lou, Bernd Dreyer, Meral Tunc-Ozdemir, Haiyan Jia, Jing Yang, Celio Cabral Oliveira, Luguang Wu, Yuri Trusov, Timothy D. Schwochert, Patrick Krysan, Alan M. Jones, alan_jones@unc.edu
Science Now
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou are currently viewing the abstract. In animals, endocytosis of a seven-transmembrane GPCR is mediated by arrestins to propagate or arrest cytoplasmic G protein–mediated signaling, depending on the bias of the receptor or ligand, which determines how much one transduction pathway is used compared to another. In Arabidopsis thaliana, GPCRs are not required for G protein–coupled signaling because the heterotrimeric G protein complex spontaneously exchanges nucleotide. Instead, the seven-transmembrane protein AtRGS1 modulates G protein signaling through ligand-dependent endocytosis, which initiates derepression of signaling without the involvement of canonical arrestins. Here, we found that endocytosis of AtRGS1 initiated from two separate pools of plasma membrane: sterol-dependent domains and a clathrin-accessible neighborhood, each with a select set of discriminators, activators, and candidate arrestin-like adaptors. Ligand identity (either the pathogen-associated molecular pattern flg22 or the sugar glucose) determined the origin of AtRGS1 endocytosis. Different trafficking origins and trajectories led to different cellular outcomes. Thus, in this system, compartmentation with its associated signalosome architecture drives biased signaling.

stke.sciencemag.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arabidopsis#Membrane Protein#Heterotrimeric G Protein#Transmembrane Protein#Gpcr#Atrgs1#Signalosome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Theater & Dancehackaday.com

Retrotechtacular: Understanding Protein Synthesis Through Interpretive Dance

With the principles of molecular biology very much in the zeitgeist these days, we thought it would be handy to provide some sort of visual aid to help our readers understand the complex molecular machines at work deep within each cell of the body. And despite appearances, this film using interpretive dance to explain protein synthesis will teach you everything you need to know.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Nobiletin ameliorates streptozotocin-cadmium-induced diabetic nephropathyNF-κB signalling pathway in rats.

This study sought to examine the anti-diabetic effect of nobiletin on streptozotocin (STZ)/cadmium (Cd)-induced diabetic nephrotoxic (DN) rats. The DN was induced using STZ (40 mg/kg b.w) intraperitoneally and Cd through drinking water for 12 weeks. The DN rats were treated with nobiletin of different concentrations (10, 20, and 40 mg/kg/BW). The STZ/Cd-induced DN leads to a significantly increased of the glucose levels, glycosylated haemoglobin, hepatic and kidneyfunction markers, lipid peroxidation levels, and reduction of insulin levels, total haemoglobin, body weight, and antioxidant status markers. Our finding that nobiletin pathological impairment and diminished infiltration of neutrophil in kidney tubules and all biochemical enzymes were near normal levels in DN. More essentially, nobiletin strongly impedes the protein expression of renal nuclear NF-κB p65. Bax protein expression was significantly downregulated and elevated protein expression Bcl-2 was recorded in DN rats. These results show that nobiletin possesses antioxidant as well as anti-diabetic activities and thereby reduces chronic kidney diseases in rats.
WildlifeNature.com

Endogenous stress-related signal directs shoot stem cell fate in Arabidopsis thaliana

Stem cell populations in all multicellular organisms are situated in a niche, which is a special microenvironment that defines stem cell fate. The interplay between stem cells and their niches is crucial for stem cell maintenance. Here, we show that an endogenous stress-related signal (ESS) is overrepresented in the shoot stem cell niche under natural growth conditions, and the vast majority of known stem-cell-specific and niche-specific genes responded to stress signals. Interference with the ESS in the stem cell niche by blocking ethylene signalling impaired stem cell maintenance. Ethylene-insensitive 3 (EIN3), the key transcription factor in ethylene signalling, directly actives the expression of the stress hub transcription factor AGAMOUS-LIKE 22 (AGL22) in the stem cell niche and relays ESS signals to the WUSCHEL/CLAVATA network. Our results provide a mechanistic framework for ESS signalling control of the stem cell niche and demonstrate that plant stem cells are maintained by a native stress microenvironment in vivo.
Mental HealthNature.com

Developing breakthrough psychiatric treatments by modulating G protein-coupled receptors on prefrontal cortex somatostatin interneurons

SST-INs display unique patterns of transcript expression, splicing variants, and cell signaling pathways relative to other types of neurons in the PFC [1]. Based on this, there exists tremendous potential to harness endogenous cell type-specific mechanisms to manipulate discrete PFC microcircuits via conventional neuropharmacology. To this end, G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) deserve our continued attention as pharmacologically accessible targets for therapeutic intervention. GPCRs are generally expressed at the cell surface, where they respond to neurotransmitters, hormones, and other signals by initiating amplified cascades of intracellular signaling. While many widely expressed GPCRs have been explored as targets for psychiatric medications, INs contain vast untapped potential to modulate neurocircuit function through receptors with unique or limited expression patterns. For example, mGlu1 metabotropic glutamate receptors are enriched in SST-INs and expressed in those cells as an uncommon splicing variant. We recently discovered that mGlu1 receptors potentiate excitatory transmission on SST-INs but not neighboring pyramidal cells. Consistent with these actions, small molecule modulators conferred microcircuit-specific effects on PFC microcircuit function and disease-relevant behaviors. Studies from our labs and others leveraging chemogenetics confirm that GPCR-based manipulation of PFC SST-INs can modulate disease-relevant behaviors in animal models [6].
Sciencedocwirenews.com

The circular RNA circINPP4B acts as a sponge of miR-30a to regulate Th17 cell differentiation during progression of experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis

Cell Mol Immunol. 2021 Aug 6. doi: 10.1038/s41423-021-00748-y. Online ahead of print. Circular RNAs (circRNAs) regulate gene expression and participate in various biological and pathological processes. However, little is known about the effects of specific circRNAs on T helper cell 17 (Th17) differentiation and related autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS). Here, using transcriptome microarray analysis at different stages of experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE), we identified the EAE progression-related circINPP4B, which showed upregulated expression in Th17 cells from mice with EAE and during Th17 differentiation in vitro. Silencing of circINPP4B inhibited Th17 differentiation and alleviated EAE, characterized by less demyelination and Th17 infiltration in the spinal cord. Mechanistically, circINPP4B served as a sponge that directly targeted miR-30a to regulate Th17 differentiation. Furthermore, circINPP4B levels were associated with the developing phases of clinical relapsing-remitting MS patients. Our results indicate that circINPP4B plays an important role in promoting Th17 differentiation and progression of EAE by targeting miR-30a, which provides a potential diagnostic and therapeutic target for Th17-mediated MS.
ScienceNature.com

Dpb4 promotes resection of DNA double-strand breaks and checkpoint activation by acting in two different protein complexes

Budding yeast Dpb4 (POLE3/CHRAC17 in mammals) is a highly conserved histone fold protein that is shared by two protein complexes: the chromatin remodeler ISW2/hCHRAC and the DNA polymerase ε (Pol ε) holoenzyme. In Saccharomyces cerevisiae, Dpb4 forms histone-like dimers with Dls1 in the ISW2 complex and with Dpb3 in the Pol ε complex. Here, we show that Dpb4 plays two functions in sensing and processing DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs). Dpb4 promotes histone removal and DSB resection by interacting with Dls1 to facilitate the association of the Isw2 ATPase to DSBs. Furthermore, it promotes checkpoint activation by interacting with Dpb3 to facilitate the association of the checkpoint protein Rad9 to DSBs. Persistence of both Isw2 and Rad9 at DSBs is enhanced by the A62S mutation that is located in the Dpb4 histone fold domain and increases Dpb4 association at DSBs. Thus, Dpb4 exerts two distinct functions at DSBs depending on its interactors.
Sciencecell.com

Independent transcriptomic and proteomic regulation by type I and II protein arginine methyltransferases

Rapid and sensitive direct-injection MS/MS dimethylarginine quantification. Quantitative methyltransferase assays on oriented peptide array libraries (OPAL) PTMScan, proteomic, transcriptomic, and phenotypic analysis of PRMT inhibition. •. Compilation of our data and publicly available arginine methylome data. Summary. Protein Arginine Methyltransferases (PRMTs) catalyze the post translational monomethylation (Rme1), asymmetric (Rme2a), or...
ScienceNature.com

Diffusion-mediated HEI10 coarsening can explain meiotic crossover positioning in Arabidopsis

In most organisms, the number and distribution of crossovers that occur during meiosis are tightly controlled. All chromosomes must receive at least one ‘obligatory crossover’ and crossovers are prevented from occurring near one another by ‘crossover interference’. However, the mechanistic basis of this phenomenon of crossover interference has remained mostly mysterious. Using quantitative super-resolution cytogenetics and mathematical modelling, we investigate crossover positioning in the Arabidopsis thaliana wild-type, an over-expressor of the conserved E3 ligase HEI10, and a hei10 heterozygous line. We show that crossover positions can be explained by a predictive, diffusion-mediated coarsening model, in which large, approximately evenly-spaced HEI10 foci grow at the expense of smaller, closely-spaced clusters. We propose this coarsening process explains many aspects of Arabidopsis crossover positioning, including crossover interference. Consistent with this model, we also demonstrate that crossover positioning can be predictably modified in vivo simply by altering HEI10 dosage, with higher and lower dosage leading to weaker and stronger crossover interference, respectively. As HEI10 is a conserved member of the RING finger protein family that functions in the interference-sensitive pathway for crossover formation, we anticipate that similar mechanisms may regulate crossover positioning in diverse eukaryotes.
Wildlifebiorxiv.org

piRNAs regulate a Hedgehog germline-to-soma pro-aging signal

The reproductive system regulates the aging of the soma through competing anti- and pro-aging signals. Germline removal extends somatic lifespan through conserved pathways including Insulin, mTOR, and steroid signaling, while germline hyperactivity cuts lifespan short through mechanisms that remain elusive. Here, we show that mating-induced germline hyperactivity leads to the dramatic downregulation of piRNAs, which in turn releases silencing of their targets, including the Hedgehog-like ligand encoding genes wrt-1 and wrt-10, ultimately causing somatic collapse and early death. Germline-produced Hedgehog signals require PTR-6 and PTR-16 receptors for mating-induced body shrinking and lifespan shortening. Our results reveal an unconventional role of the piRNA pathway in transcriptional regulation of Hedgehog signaling, as well as a new role of Hedgehog signaling in the regulation of longevity and somatic maintenance. Our data suggest that Hedgehog signaling is controlled by the tunable piRNA pathway to encode the previously unknown germline-to-soma pro-aging signal. Mating-induced downregulation of piRNAs in the germline and subsequent signaling to the soma via the Hedgehog pathway enables the animal to tune its somatic resource allocation in response to germline needs to optimize reproductive timing and survival.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Loss of mRNA surveillance pathways results in widespread protein aggregation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-22183-2 published online 01 March 2018. The original version of this Article contained errors. Panels upf1 and dom34 in Figure 1 looked to have originated from the same sample. The Authors now reviewed the original data and for clarity all representative images in Figure 1 have been replaced. Additionally, the Authors recalculated the results shown in Figure 1B using the original data and the graph has also been updated. The original Figure 1 is shown below, for reference:
Medical & Biotecht2conline.com

Benefits of recombinant proteins produced through DNA technology

The launch of recombinant proteins in the 1970s gave an impetus to the industry of biotechnology. Nowadays, biotechnology agencies are trying to use these proteins for various treatments and benefits. The primary purpose of the latest technique is to separate DNA from an organism’s genome and replace it with a hybrid DNA into any other organism like bacteria. There are multiple benefits of this protein.
HealthNature.com

Glioblastoma invasion factor ODZ1 is induced by microenvironmental signals through activation of a Stat3-dependent transcriptional pathway

We have previously shown that the transmembrane protein ODZ1 serves for glioblastoma (GBM) cells to invade the surrounding tissue through activation of RhoA/ROCK pathway. However, the transcriptional machinery used by GBM cells to regulate the expression of ODZ1 is unknown. Here we show that interaction with tumor microenvironment elements, mainly activated monocytes through IL-6 secretion, and the extracellular matrix protein fibronectin, induces the Stat3 transcriptional pathway and upregulates ODZ1 which results in GBM cell migration. This signaling route is abrogated by blocking the IL-6 receptor, inhibiting Jak kinases or knocking down Stat3. Furthermore, we have identified a Stat3 responsive element in the ODZ1 gene promoter, about 1 kb from the transcription start site. Luciferase-reporter assays confirmed that the promoter responds to the presence of monocytic cells and this activation is greatly reduced when the Stat3 site is mutated or following treatment with a neutralizing anti-IL-6 receptor antibody or transfecting GBM cells with a dominant negative variant of Stat3. Overall, we show that monocyte-secreted IL-6 and the extracellular matrix protein fibronectin activate the axis Stat3-ODZ1 and promote migration of GBM cells. This is the first described transcriptional mechanism used by tumor cells to promote the expression of the invasion factor ODZ1.
ChemistryScience Now

Entanglement transport and a nanophotonic interface for atoms in optical tweezers

You are currently viewing the abstract. The realization of an efficient quantum optical interface for multi-qubit systems is an outstanding challenge in science and engineering. Using two atoms in individually-controlled optical tweezers coupled to a nanofabricated photonic crystal cavity, we demonstrate entanglement generation, fast non-destructive readout, and full quantum control of atomic qubits. The entangled state is verified in free space after being transported away from the cavity by encoding the qubits into long-lived states and using dynamical decoupling. Our approach bridges quantum operations at an optical link and in free space by a coherent one-way transport, potentially enabling an integrated optical interface for atomic quantum processors.
Sciencemathworks.com

Segmentation of neurons in microscopy images

0. Set network and training parameters in Params.m. * Example raw and annotated neuron images can be found in this paper [1]. - Control class weights during training (see "Class_Weights" in Params.m). - Control the minimum number of neuron pixels in training samples (see "Functions" block in Params.m). - You...
ChemistryScience Now

Observation of microwave shielding of ultracold molecules

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Ultracold molecules hold promise for a wide range of exciting applications. However, such applications are currently hampered by the limited number of ultracold molecular ensembles that can be created and by their short lifetimes. Anderegg et al. used a microwave dressing field to tune the collisional properties of calcium monofluoride molecules trapped in optical tweezers. This approach allowed a sixfold suppression of inelastic trap-loss collisions. This scheme paves the way for the creation of a variety of long-lived ultracold molecular ensembles.
CancerNature.com

Regulatory T cells promote the stemness of leukemia stem cells through IL10 cytokine-related signaling pathway

Regulatory T cells (Tregs) could maintain the characteristics of stem cells and inhibit the differentiation of normal hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells. Recent studies have shown that Tregs, as an important component of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) microenvironments, can help AML cells to evade immune surveillance. However, their function in directly regulating the stemness of AML cells remains elusive. In this study, the increased stemness of AML cells promoted by Tregs was verified in vitro and in vivo. The cytokines released by Tregs were explored, the highly expressed anti-inflammatory cytokine IL10 was found, which could promote the stemness of AML cells through the activation of PI3K/AKT signal pathway. Moreover, disrupting the IL10/IL10R/PI3K/AKT signal in AML/ETO c-kitmut (A/Ec) leukemia mice could prolong the mice survival and reduce the stemness of A/Ec leukemia cells. Finally, it was confirmed in patient samples that the proportion of Tregs to leukemia stem cells (LSCs) was positively correlated, and in CD34+ primary AML cells, the activation of PI3K/AKT was stronger in patients with high Tregs’ infiltration. After rhIL10 treatment, primary AML cells showed increased activation of PI3K/AKT signaling. Therefore, blocking the interaction between Tregs and AML cells may be a new approach to target LSCs in AML treatment.
Sciencearxiv.org

Meta-Programmable Analog Differentiator

We show experimentally that the fundamental ingredient of wave-based signal differentiation, namely zeros of the scattering matrix that lie on the real axis, can be imposed at will and in situ by purposefully perturbing an overmoded random scattering system. The resulting unprecedented flexibility overcomes current limitations of wave-based differentiators, both regarding their extreme vulnerability due to fabrication inaccuracies or environmental perturbations as well as their lack of in situ adaptability. Moreover, in addition to current miniaturization efforts, we suggest that integrability of wave processors can also be achieved by endowing existing bulky everyday-life systems that naturally scatter waves with a second signal-processing functionality. We demonstrate our technique by placing a programmable metasurface inside a 3D disordered metallic box: the hundreds of available degrees of freedom allow us to impose at will reflection zeros on a connected port, such that the reflected signal envelope is the temporal derivative of the incident one. We demonstrate our ability to toggle between differentiation of envelopes modulated onto distinct carriers. We also parallelize multiple differentiation operations on the same device and implement higher-order differentiators. Our temporal differentiator for microwave carriers may find civilian and military applications in processing wireless communication or radar signals, for data segmentation and compression, as well as machine vision and hearing. Our generic concept is also applicable to optical, acoustic, and elastic scattering.
WildlifeNature.com

Phytochrome B triggers light-dependent chromatin remodelling through the PRC2-associated PHD finger protein VIL1

To compensate for a sessile nature, plants have developed sophisticated mechanisms to sense varying environmental conditions. Phytochromes (phys) are light and temperature sensors that regulate downstream genes to render plants responsive to environmental stimuli1,2,3,4. Here, we show that phyB directly triggers the formation of a repressive chromatin loop by physically interacting with VERNALIZATION INSENSITIVE 3-LIKE1/VERNALIZATION 5 (VIL1/VRN5), a component of Polycomb Repressive Complex 2 (PRC2)5,6, in a light-dependent manner. VIL1 and phyB cooperatively contribute to the repression of growth-promoting genes through the enrichment of Histone H3 Lys27 trimethylation (H3K27me3), a repressive histone modification. In addition, phyB and VIL1 mediate the formation of a chromatin loop to facilitate the repression of ATHB2. Our findings show that phyB directly utilizes chromatin remodelling to regulate the expression of target genes in a light-dependent manner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy