An alternative to mitophagy

By Annalisa M. VanHook, avanhook@aaas.org, Find this author on PubMed
Science Now
 6 days ago

Get the latest issue of Science Signaling delivered right to you!. Autophagy is important for normal cells and is often increased in cancer cells to sustain high metabolic activity under conditions of nutrient limitation and hypoxia (see Poillet-Perez and White). Mitophagy, which is critical for maintaining mitochondrial homeostasis, is a specialized from of selective autophagy that targets damaged and dysfunctional mitochondria to autophagosomes that subsequently fuse with lysosomes. By selecting for autophagy-dependent breast and lung cancer cells that survived the loss of the autophagosome-mediated pathway for mitochondrial recycling, Towers et al. identified an alternate pathway for delivering mitochondrial cargo to lysosomes. Deficiency for either of two essential autophagy proteins (ATG7 or FIP200) caused most cells to stop growing, but some rare clones maintained a high growth rate. These cells produced more mitochondrial-derived vesicles (MDVs), which delivered mitochondrial components to late endosomes that subsequently fused with lysosomes. Sorting nexin 9 (SNX9) was required for MDV formation and trafficking to late endosomes, and the Ras family GTPase RAB7A was required for MDV fusion with late endosomes. Knocking down SNX9 halted growth and reduced mitochondrial respiration only in autophagy-deficient cells, but not in autophagy-competent cells. In addition to identifying an alternative mechanism for maintaining mitochondrial homeostasis, these results suggest that targeting both the MDV-mediated pathway and autophagy may be more effective for killing cancer cells than targeting only autophagy.

#Breast Cancer#Autophagosome#Homeostasis#Science Signaling
