An appeals court upheld the murder conviction of Amber Guyger, the former Dallas police officer who fatally shot Botham Jean in his own apartment Sept. 6, 2018. Since a jury convicted her in 2019, Guyger has argued that her mistaken belief that she was in her apartment negates her culpability for murder. She asked the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas to overturn her murder conviction and instate a conviction of criminally negligent homicide. The lesser charge carries a maximum punishment of two years in prison.