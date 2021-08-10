Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

What Do You Think About Vaccine Mandates?

By Jay Caldwell
Posted by 
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Talking about the trend of businesses and schools requiring a COVID-19 vaccine. Are vaccine mandates appropriate or is this overstepping? A listener took it a step further suggesting the Federal government should impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Listener Trucker Bob says he's against a vaccine mandate saying whether to get the vaccine or not should be a personal decision. A listener suggested a federal mandate would violate civil rights. Listener Lynn says she is up in the air on the mandate and wants to know what would happen to someone if they chose not to get the vaccine if it is mandated. She also says the Federal Government shouldn't mandate a vaccine that hasn't received full FDA approval.

1037theloon.com

Comments / 2

103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
728K+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Mandates#Fda Approval#The Federal Government#Fda#Manyy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Dr. Sanjay Gupta: Think you don't want to get vaccinated? Think again

(CNN) — I still remember the feeling I had on December 13, 2020 -- the date the first vaccines rolled out of the Pfizer facility in Michigan, destined for hospitals and vaccination centers in every state in the country. Typically reserved scientists described it as the "medical moonshot" we had all been waiting for: a powerful tool against the new virus that had paralyzed the world for almost a year. Those first doses shipped out across America were supposed to signal the next phase of this pandemic -- and it felt as if the whole country could soon let out a collective sigh of relief.
Industryabc17news.com

Vaccine mandates for workers are just getting started

A growing number of major companies are exploring vaccine mandates for their employees as the Delta variant continues to spread through America and around the world. The Business Roundtable, a powerful lobbying group chaired by Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, has surveyed member companies on their vaccine requirement plans, a person familiar with the matter told CNN Business.
EducationPioneer Press

Regents OK vaccine mandate for UMN students, pending full FDA approval

The Board of Regents on Friday agreed to require that all University of Minnesota students get vaccinated against the coronavirus once any of the vaccines wins full approval from the Food and Drug Administration. President Joan Gabel said a survey found the vast majority of people on campus have been...
Manchester, NHConcord Monitor

When it comes to vaccine mandates, employers have the law on their side

It’s a short conversation when workers call employment attorney Jon Meyer asking if their employer can require a COVID-19 vaccination and fire them if they refuse. With very few exceptions, the answer is yes – regardless of arguments that doing so is illegal until the vaccines get final approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Vaccine mandates are politically risky, but may just work

(CNN) — The partisan divide in the campaign to vaccinate Americans against the coronavirus may be about to go into hyperdrive on Thursday. That's when President Joe Biden is expected to announce that all federal employees and contractors must be vaccinated or face regular testing. Vaccine mandates are likely to...
PharmaceuticalsFingerLakes1

Are COVID vaccine mandates legal? So far, the answer is ‘yes’

The legality of mandating the COVID-19 vaccine is precisely the debate playing out on social media- as companies, municipalities, and organizations shift from asking their workers or patrons to get vaccinated- to requiring it. Attorney Adam Mastroleo from Bond, Schoeneck, and King law firm told LocalSYR.com that there have been...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Now Can't Go Here

As the highly contagious Delta variant spreads, many people and businesses across the U.S. are starting to crack down, mask up, and implement restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus once more. In just the last week, the White House issued vaccination requirements for federal workers and many restaurants across the country started requiring proof of vaccination for those looking to dine inside. But this new "no vax, no service" approach isn't just hitting certain workplaces and your favorite spots to eat. Another popular attraction has just announced a new ban on unvaccinated visitors.
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Say goodbye to persuasion: Vaccine mandates may be coming — but will they be legal?

“They didn't get vaccinated.” Those words from President Biden summed up why his administration made a critical shift in its COVID policies, from mask recommendations to mandatory shots for federal workers. And that represents a third stage of government policy, toward a more confrontational approach to “them” — the increasingly demonized unvaccinated class that is roughly half of America.
Public HealthNPR

Some States Are Working To Prevent COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

As COVID-19 cases surge, the federal government and some private employers are requiring their workers to show proof of vaccination. Plus, certain cities and localities are once again requiring masks indoors. Some states, however, are not just ordering more precautions, but already moving to stop vaccination mandates in the future.
PharmaceuticalsHuffingtonPost

Top U.S. Health Official Calls For More Vaccine Mandates: 'People Are Dying'

A top U.S. health official on Sunday called for the implementation of additional vaccine mandates nationwide, pointing to the surge of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week” that the mandates would make a difference in the fight against COVID-19, despite grumblings from Republicans and far-right activists who claim such measures infringe on their rights.
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Outsider.com

IRS Stimulus: Are Monthly $1,200 Checks Going to Happen?

Since COVID-19 began spreading, Americans have received three stimulus checks to aid struggling families and help the economy. It’s possible a fourth round of checks might come in the immediate future. However, it’s also possible Americans would instead be receiving stimulus checks on a monthly basis. The Sending Unconditional Payments...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Aerospace & DefenseMic

The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...

Comments / 2

Community Policy