After becoming a mom for her first time, Victoria Monét is back with her first new release since her album Jaguar, “Coastin’.”. “I actually made [the song] in the winter time, so it was an interesting, nice way to escape, because we were still pretty quarantined and social distanced,” Monét said about the song. “So I was able to jump into a summertime that I wish existed and was really inspired by some old classics, one being ‘Tell Me’ by Groove Theory. I just wanted that energy.”