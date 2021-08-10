Cancel
Dallas, TX

A Big-Deal Portland Coffee Purveyor Will Pop Up in Dallas

By Brittanie Shey
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 4 days ago
A wildly popular Aussie-style coffee company based in Portland will host a one-day-only pop-up in Dallas later this week. Proud Mary Coffee will serve its lauded roasts in partnership with Wayward Coffee Co in Bishop Arts on Thursday, August 12. The pop-up will include free cups of Ghost Rider, a complex and award-winning bean blend roasted daily in Portland.

