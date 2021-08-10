Cancel
Agriculture

Cultivated Cotton Genomes Reveal Crop Trait-Related Structural Variants

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 4 days ago

NEW YORK – A team led by investigators at the Hebei Agricultural University and the Novogene Bioinformatics Institute in China has come up with high-quality genome assemblies for two cultivated cotton species, uncovering trait-related structural variants that were subsequently assessed in nearly 1,100 more cotton accessions. Using Pacific Biosciences long-read...

www.genomeweb.com

ScienceMedicalXpress

Researchers unlock genetic 'treasure map' for chronic kidney disease

Despite impacting an estimated 850 million people and being responsible for 1 in 60 deaths worldwide, few treatments are available for chronic kidney disease. Understanding the genetic variations associated with the disease represents an important step for drug development. Now, in one of the most comprehensive genome-wide association studies of its kind, researchers in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania have identified 182 genes likely responsible for kidney function—many of which can be targeted with existing drugs—and 88 genes for hypertension. Additionally, the research team has mapped the key cell types and mechanisms that are linked to disease. The findings were published Thursday in Nature Genetics.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals which rare COVID-19 variants are spreading in the U.S.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to roll on in the United States, and there has been so much talk about variants spreading in the United States. Experts have expressed concern about variants like delta, lambda and epsilon, with others pointing toward a potential zeta variant, too. The Centers for Disease Control...
Scienceneurology.org

Tau Pathology Associated With Parkinsonism and Mutation of Mitochondrial DNA Helicase Gene TWNK

The TWNK gene encodes Twinkle, the mitochondrial DNA helicase that cooperates with the mitochondrial DNA polymerase (POLG) to maintain mitochondrial DNA integrity. Heterozygous TWNK mutations cause autosomal dominant progressive external ophthalmoplegia (PEO). Some patients with TWNK-linked PEO additionally develop late-onset neurodegenerative parkinsonism.1 However, little is known about the neuropathology of TWNK-linked parkinsonism. In this study, we describe neuropathologic findings in a patient with PEO and parkinsonism and a heterozygous TWNK mutation.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Brain cholesterol regulates Alzheimer's plaques, study reveals

A team co-led by scientists at Scripps Research has used advanced imaging methods to reveal how the production of the Alzheimer's-associated protein amyloid beta (Aβ) in the brain is tightly regulated by cholesterol. Appearing on line Thursday ahead of print in the Aug. 17 issue of the Proceedings of the...
Medical Sciencebiospace.com

Research Roundup: Antibodies, COVID-19 and More

Every week there are numerous scientific studies published. Here’s a look at some of the more interesting ones. Antibodies to COVID-19 Remain Stable or Increase 7 Months After Infection. A research study by Barcelona Institute for Global Health found that Immunoglobulin G (IgG) levels against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein stay...
ScienceScience Now

Structural and functional ramifications of antigenic drift in recent SARS-CoV-2 variants

Science, abh1766, this issue p. eabh1766, abh1139, this issue p. 818. Neutralizing antibodies (nAbs) elicited against the receptor binding site (RBS) of the spike protein of wild-type severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) are generally less effective against recent variants of concern. RBS residues Glu484, Lys417, and Asn501 are mutated in variants first described in South Africa (B.1.351) and Brazil (P.1). We analyzed their effects on angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 binding, as well as the effects of two of these mutations (K417N and E484K) on nAbs isolated from COVID-19 patients. Binding and neutralization of the two most frequently elicited antibody families (IGHV3-53/3-66 and IGHV1-2), which can both bind the RBS in alternative binding modes, are abrogated by K417N, E484K, or both. These effects can be structurally explained by their extensive interactions with RBS nAbs. However, nAbs to the more conserved, cross-neutralizing CR3022 and S309 sites were largely unaffected. The results have implications for next-generation vaccines and antibody therapies.
ScienceScience Daily

Genetic program protects neurons from degeneration

Researchers at the University of Bonn (Germany) have identified a previously unknown genetic program in the fruit fly. The genetic material involved controls the development of the neurons while also protecting them from degeneration. They have hardly changed in the course of evolution over hundreds of millions of years and also exist in a comparable form in humans. Initial data show that they presumably perform similar tasks there. The results may therefore also provide a starting point for new active ingredients for neurodegenerative diseases. They are published in the journal Neuron.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

New DNA Technology Based on CRISPR Could Revolutionize Medical Diagnostics

Scientists have repurposed the genetic modification technology CRISPR to identify antibodies in patient blood samples in a move that could inspire a new class of medical diagnostics in addition to a host of other applications. The technology involves customizable collections of proteins which are attached to a variant of Cas9,...
Scienceneurology.org

Deciphering Neurodegenerative Diseases Using Long-Read Sequencing

Neurodegenerative diseases exhibit chronic progressive lesions in the central and peripheral nervous systems with unclear causes. The search for pathogenic mutations in human neurodegenerative diseases has benefited from massively parallel short-read sequencers. However, genomic regions, including repetitive elements, especially with high/low GC content, are far beyond the capability of conventional approaches. Recently, long-read single-molecule DNA sequencing technologies have emerged and enabled researchers to study genomes, transcriptomes, and metagenomes at unprecedented resolutions. The identification of novel mutations in unresolved neurodegenerative disorders, the characterization of causative repeat expansions, and the direct detection of epigenetic modifications on naive DNA by virtue of long-read sequencers will further expand our understanding of neurodegenerative diseases. In this paper, we review and compare two prevailing long-read sequencing technologies, Pacific Biosciences (PacBio) and Oxford Nanopore Technologies (ONT), and discuss their applications in neurodegenerative diseases.
ScienceNewswise

Origins of Mutation

The precise transmission of genetic information from one generation to the next is fundamental to life. Most of the time, this process unfolds with remarkable accuracy, but when it goes awry, mutations can arise—some of them beneficial, some of them inconsequential, and some of them causing malfunction and disease. Yet,...
ScienceGenomeWeb

Science Papers Explore Germline Mutational Processes, Molecular Origins of Barrett's Esophagus

Members of the international Trans-Omics for Precision Medicine (TOPMed) program present a compendium of mutational processes in the human germline in this week's Science. In the report, the multi-institute team of investigators use variations in mutation rate along the genome to model germline mutagenesis using a sequencing dataset from the program. Their analysis reveals nine processes that explain the variation in mutation properties between loci, and the group provides biological interpretations for seven of them.
AdvocacyGenomeWeb

Global Fund Awards FIND $37M for TB Dx in India

NEW YORK – The Global Fund has granted FIND $37 million to support three projects aimed at improving tuberculosis diagnosis and control in India, the two parties announced on Thursday. The investment is expected to renew focus on early diagnosis to guide appropriate TB treatment by optimizing TB diagnostic capacity...
Public HealthGenomeWeb

SpeeDx Gets Regulatory Approval in Australia for COVID-19 Molecular Test Kit

NEW YORK – SpeeDx announced Thursday it has received clearance from the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration for a SARS-CoV-2 assay. The PlexPCR SARS-CoV-2 test is a two-gene, single-well assay designed in consultation with a database of more than 1 million sequences in order to ensure it detects all current circulating variants, the Sydney-based firm said in a statement.
Medical ScienceScience Daily

From blood to brain: Delivering nucleic acid therapy to the CNS

Researchers have developed a drug delivery platform wherein heteroduplex oligonucleotide drugs conjugated with cholesterol are able to cross the blood-brain barrier and achieve therapeutic concentrations in the central nervous system even with intravenous or subcutaneous dosing. The ability to target gene expression in the central nervous system through systemically administered nucleic acid therapy holds great promise for the treatment of neurogenerative disease.

