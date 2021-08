Facebook said Tuesday that it pulled down 308 fake accounts, including from Instagram, that pushed disinformation about the AstraZeneca and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. The social network has been under pressure from US politicians and regulators to do more to combat false claims about the COVID-19 vaccines. Though the social network partners with fact-checkers, labels content and directs people to a hub with coronavirus information, advocacy groups and other critics have pointed out that misinformation about the vaccine still continues to spread on the social network and its photo app, Instagram.