‘Blues Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Opens Up About His ‘Purpose’ With Moving Message and Epic Pic

“Blue Bloods” actor Donnie Wahlberg is nothing if not perceptive. And whenever he goes on Twitter, he always shares an insightful tidbit with fans that make us love him all the more.

Wahlberg recently hit the road with his boy band New Kids on the Block. The band hit up Fenway Park in Boston this past weekend after pausing tours for two years. Let’s just say that Wahlberg’s fans — the self-proclaimed “Blockheads” — were more than happy to see the band again in person.

Since then, Wahlberg has been posting some spectacular pictures of the concert at Fenway to his Instagram and Twitter accounts. Earlier today, the “Blue Bloods” star also included a heartfelt message to go along with this incredible concert photo.

“I used to think it was my job to make sure you love me, then I realized it was my purpose to make sure you love yourself. #BHLove#SelfLove#IAm #spreadloveandlovewillspread,” Wahlberg wrote.

The message is both sad and moving at the same time. For many entertainers, making sure audiences love you is what guarantees food on the table. But the “Blue Bloods” star’s craft as an artist and musician goes much deeper than that. It’s not just a job to him; he clearly loves what he does for a living. And more importantly, he loves providing something beautiful for fans to relate to and escape to.

NKOTB Fans Respond to ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg’s Moving Post

The Blockheads community is as tight-knit as they come. Everyone bonds over who Wahlberg is as a person or what the NKOTB music has done for them. And Wahlberg’s consistent messages of love and support only inspire more conversation among the “Blue Bloods” star’s fans.

Blockhead Latashia Gray commented on Wahlberg’s tweet, “It’s because of your words that has helped me to start loving myself. You have put your whole self into loving us and making sure we love ourselves that it’s hard not to love you even more! Just a Thank you doesn’t seem to be good enough for all you have done.”

“We do love you and I am learning to love myself now too,” Twitter user Alicia Tyre wrote. “Today I turn 45, and I’m rocking my NKOTB shirt, blasting @JonathanRKnight singing Happy Birthday to me (fav version), and dreaming of the day I can get meet & greet tickets which is a #bucketlist#blockhead.”

And fan JennyRae said, “Because of the love you show me every day, You have done the best job that anyone ever has in helping me love myself. You have taught me that it’s OK not to be perfect but to just be ME! To love everything about myself even on the days when I don’t want to. #Cancerfighter #BHLove.”