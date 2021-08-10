Cancel
Tennessee State

WATCH: Johnny Cash Performs ‘Tennessee Flat Top Box’ in Throwback Clip Shared by His Estate

By Madison Miller
 4 days ago
Johnny Cash’s music continues to live on as the Man in Black’s estate uses his official Twitter account to share some of his best moments throughout his legendary career.

From the 1950s until his death in 2003, Cash had learned how to entertain crowds and paved a unique path unlike anyone else. The genre-defying artist continues to demand attention from audiences, young and old, today.

The Twitter clip features Cash singing his song “Tennessee Flat Top Box.”

The estate captioned the photo with the lyrics, “To the little dark-haired boy who played the Tennessee flat top box.”

As Cash performs the song, his eyes are warm and his smile is bright. He even delivers that famous line with a little chuckle in his voice. The song was released as a single in 1961 and reached No. 11 on the Billboard country singles charts. It was also No. 84 on the pop charts at the time.

The song tells the sweet story of an aspiring country singer. The little boy is trying to get his name out there by playing at a local cabaret. His main ability includes a massive talent with his steel-stringed acoustic guitar. He gains a following from the locals but suddenly disappears.

He then emerges on TV, where he has reached his full potential and is living out his dreams. The song became a family tradition.

Johnny Cash Ongoing Legacy

His daughter, Rosanne Cash, continued the legacy of the song when she recorded her cover of the sound in 1987 on her album, “King’s Record Shop.” It was one of four No. 1 country hits that existed on that album. She performed the song with her husband at the time, Rodney Crowell. He played all the acoustic guitar solos that appear in the song.

She has had a lot of musical success, some of which have been with her father’s songs.

Johnny Cash’s music is as timeless as ever. If you’re a fan of the ever-growing world of superhero cinema, you may have recognized a Cash tune at the beginning of James Gunn’s new “The Suicide Squad” film. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” director opens the movie with one of Cash’s most famous songs, “Folsom Prison Blues.”

According to Variety, fans are going to get to hear some previously unreleased Johnny Cash music in September. The album will release on September 24. It is a live album from 1968 with Owsley “Bear” Stanley as the recorder. He was the concert documentarian for the Grateful Dead and the album is being issued by the Owsley Stanley Foundation.

It is a 28-song concert and even features two Bob Dylan covers. It was recorded days before the release of one of Cash’s most infamous albums, “At Folsom Prison.”

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

