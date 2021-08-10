Cancel
US Senate Adopts $1 Trillion Infrastructure Package

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Senate, in a rare bipartisan vote of approval in politically fractious Washington, adopted Tuesday a $1 trillion infrastructure plan to fix the country's deteriorating roads and bridges and expand broadband internet service. The 69-to-30 vote for the measure, one of the biggest U.S. public works efforts in years,...

