‘Jeopardy!’: Here’s Which Guest Hosts Have All Been Part of Matt Amodio’s Record Win-Streak

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Matt Amodio continues his surge through the game show record books with 14-straight wins.

Amodio’s “Jeopardy!” winning streak began a couple of weeks ago as he decimates all other contestants in his path. Through 14 episodes, he has won over $400,000, making him the fourth highest earner in the quiz show’s history.

His hot streak has put him into rare territory and he is mentioned alongside Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer. Those two men are largely considered the two most successful contestants that “Jeopardy!” has seen. If he continues his winning ways this week, he could soon move into third place. Currently occupying that spot is Jason Zuffraneiri with $532,496.

The reigning champion has a lot of supporters who would love to see him continue winning as rise higher in all-time rankings. He could very well be the third highest-earning champion before the end of the week.

With “Jeopardy!” currently without a permanent host standing behind the iconic game show lectern, Amodio has seen several faces. Since the passing of longtime host Alex Trebek last year, “Jeopardy!” has utilized celebrities to serve as guest hosts. Trebek lost his battle with pancreatic cancer late last year at the age of 80.

Numerous public figures have taken a turn as “Jeopardy!” guest host this year. Former champion Ken Jennings, NFL star Aaron Rodgers and actress Mayim Bialik are among the crop of guest hosts.

‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Now on Fourth Host

Sports broadcaster Joe Buck is currently standing behind the podium where Trebek once stood. He is also witnessing Amodio’s amazing winning streak firsthand. Buck is the fourth guest host to feed Amodio questions during his reign as champion. On Monday, he took to social media to express appreciation to all of the guest hosts he has played for.

“I have had the privilege of seeing three tremendous people host ‘Jeopardy!’ in Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton and David Faber,” Amodio says. “Each of you did an outstanding job. Tough acts to follow, but if anyone would be, I bet you are up for the challenge! @buck.”

Amodio’s 14-game run began with television host Robin Roberts running the show. He then won each episode hosted by former “Reading Rainbow” star LeVar Burton and journalist David Faber. Now, with his win during Joe Buck’s debut episode, he has seen four different guest hosts during his reign.

Amodio has become a favorite among “Jeopardy!” watchers, who want to see him continue to win. Some of those wished him good luck in the comments of his recent Twitter post.

“Looking forward to watching you tonight,” a fan chimes in. “I hope your Championship run lasts a long, long time.”

That appears to be the popular sentiment among “Jeopardy!” fans who are excited to see how long the champ can take it. He will be going for his 15h straight victory tonight (Tuesday).