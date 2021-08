Rapper Nelly has been a longtime name in the music industry. The "Hot in Herre" performer has sometimes caused fans to ask where he went due to occasional droughts in music production. He did, however, make an unexpected resurgence in the country music scene, which was met with resounding success. Thanks to this genre-bending collaboration, Nelly developed a close relationship with country music icon Tim McGraw; in fact, Nelly got McGraw to rap in the studio, so it looks like everyone was getting out of their comfort zones! That would be a sight to behold.