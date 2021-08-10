Sparks officer justified in shooting armed man convicted of child sexual abuse, DA rules

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A Sparks officer who shot an armed sexual assault suspect in 2018 acted justifiably, according to the Washoe County District Attorney. In August of 2018, officers had a scheduled interview with Joseph Elias Richards who was under investigation for child sexual assault. Before the interview started, officers told Richards he wasn't under arrest at this time and could leave once questioning concluded. During the course of the interview, Richards admitted to touching an 11-year-old girl in the vaginal area. Once the interview concluded, undercover officers met with Richards at his house off Lester Way in Reno. While detectives had a light grip on each of Richards' wrist, he pulled out a large, fixed blade knife from his waist area and raised it in the area, according to the report released by the DA's office.