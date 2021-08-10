Donnie Wahlberg supports 11-year-old fan who was the victim of theft at a New Kids On the Block concert

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg and his wife Jenny McCarthy celebrate their wedding anniversary every year with the same romantic gesture – a vow renewal!. While chatting with Us Weekly in 2019, Jenny McCarthy shares how she and the Blue Bloods actor perform the sweet ceremony yearly. “People go, ‘Why?’ And we go, ‘Why not?’ Because it’s just something we always want,” Jenny explains. She also says that Donnie surprised her in 2019 by having their original minister perform the renewal. “And it’s so nice to take a moment when you’re so busy to remember those words that you say to each other and the vows and the promises.”