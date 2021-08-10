Donnie Wahlberg supports 11-year-old fan who was the victim of theft at a New Kids On the Block concert
Donnie Wahlberg shared a personal message of support with an 11-year-old boy who was the victim of theft after a recent New Kids On the Block concert. The Boston native performed with his band at Fenway Park over the weekend where young fan Connor Stuart was in attendance. However, after leaving the concert, the night of his first-ever concert was ruined when a woman snatched the T-shirt from him and disappeared into the crowd near the MBTA.www.foxnews.com
Comments / 0