Downtown Hayward Street Party—Aug. 19

Hayward will celebrate its recovery from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic with one of its traditional Chamber of Commerce-led Downtown Hayward Street Parties from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19.

The event will have all of the elements Hayward residents have come to expect from the Street Party Series over the past 20 years: great bands, food, vendors, classic cars and family fun. Plus, downtown merchants will be open to show that Hayward’s unique and expanding collection of shops and restaurants is “back in business.”

In addition, La Familia Counseling Service, based in Hayward, will offer COVID-19 vaccinations in an annex adjacent to the Hayward Chamber of Commerce at 22561 Main St. Appointments will not be necessary.

Entertainment will include the Hayward-born band Third Sol playing its blend of Latin, soul and funk music at the event’s beer and wine garden, and the band Edify performing on stage at The Bistro at B and Main streets. DJs P-Dub and Jan Woycheshin of East Bay Mobile Recording will entertain at a Car Show on Main Street, which will feature 100 hot rods and other classic cars.

The Street Party is made possible through a partnership of the Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Hayward Improvement Association and the City of Hayward.