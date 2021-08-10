Cancel
Downtown Hayward Street Party—Aug. 19

Hayward, California
Hayward, California
 6 days ago
Hayward will celebrate its recovery from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic with one of its traditional Chamber of Commerce-led Downtown Hayward Street Parties from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19.

The event will have all of the elements Hayward residents have come to expect from the Street Party Series over the past 20 years: great bands, food, vendors, classic cars and family fun. Plus, downtown merchants will be open to show that Hayward’s unique and expanding collection of shops and restaurants is “back in business.”

In addition, La Familia Counseling Service, based in Hayward, will offer COVID-19 vaccinations in an annex adjacent to the Hayward Chamber of Commerce at 22561 Main St. Appointments will not be necessary.

Entertainment will include the Hayward-born band Third Sol playing its blend of Latin, soul and funk music at the event’s beer and wine garden, and the band Edify performing on stage at The Bistro at B and Main streets. DJs P-Dub and Jan Woycheshin of East Bay Mobile Recording will entertain at a Car Show on Main Street, which will feature 100 hot rods and other classic cars.

The Street Party is made possible through a partnership of the Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Hayward Improvement Association and the City of Hayward.

Hayward, California

Hayward, California

Hayward is a city located in Alameda County, California in the East Bay subregion of the San Francisco Bay Area. With a 2019 population of 159,203, Hayward is the sixth largest city in the Bay Area and the third largest in Alameda County. It is located primarily between Castro Valley, San Leandro and Union City, and lies at the eastern terminus of the San Mateo–Hayward Bridge. The city was devastated early in its history by the 1868 Hayward earthquake. From the early 20th century until the beginning of the 1980s, Hayward's economy was dominated by its now defunct food canning and salt production industries.

