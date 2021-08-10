Brianna (Bree) Becker
#TeamTangible welcomes Dr. Brianna (Bree) Becker as their newest Inclusion Strategist. Growing up in a family of Holocaust survivors and Jewish refugees, Bree has a deep understanding of the need for a more just society. A scholar-practitioner, she brings significant experience applying knowledge to create and lead trainings that celebrate diverse identities and address systems of oppression. Her career has been one of reshaping organizations and programs to be more equitable and inclusive.www.bizjournals.com
