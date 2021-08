The woman struck and killed late Friday night on Bell Road near Nashboro Village has been identified through her fingerprints as Lashawn Williams, 36, of Nashville. A witness reported that he was traveling on Bell Road at 11:22 p.m. when he saw Williams on the ground near the fog line waving at him in an apparent attempt to get him to stop. The witness turned around and headed back in the direction of Williams when he saw a Nissan Rogue SUV run over her as she seemed to be crawling into the traffic lane. The 61-year-old driver of the Nissan drove to a market a short distance away. She showed no signs of impairment and no charges are anticipated against her.